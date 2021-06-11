Website Logo
  • Friday, June 11, 2021
Trending Now:  
India corona update 
Total Fatalities 363,097
Total Cases 29,274,823
Today's Fatalities 3,403
Today's Cases 91,702
India corona update 
Total Fatalities 363,097
Total Cases 29,274,823
Today's Fatalities 3,403
Today's Cases 91,702

ATHLETICS

India’s Olympic team to be fully vaccinated: sports chief

Dr. Narinder Dhruv Batra (Photo by Ali Bharmal/Getty Images for FIH)

By: SarwarAlam

India’s Olympic contingent will be fully vaccinated by early July ahead of their journey to Tokyo for the Games, the country’s top sports official Narinder Batra told AFP.

India will send nearly 200 athletes, coaches and support staff to the Tokyo Games scheduled to run from July 23 to August 8 after last year’s event was postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

“We had requested that all the national sports federations get their athletes vaccinated even though the IOC (International Olympic Committee) says it is not mandatory,” the Indian Olympic Association president said.

“But we want our athletes to be safe and they should also be safe for others.”

Batra said half of the contingent was partially vaccinated and the other half had received both doses.

“So by the first week of July the entire contingent — athletes plus officials — should be double vaccinated,” he added.

Batra’s comments come two days after his association dropped Chinese kit sponsor Li Ning following a public backlash when the uniforms were unveiled last week.

Tensions between India and China worsened after a deadly border encounter in June 2020. The clash sparked calls in India for a boycott of Chinese products and companies.

“We went by the public opinion that was formed on social media after that (kit unveiling),” Batra added.

“If we could find a sponsor before the end of June when things will need to close, then we will have one. Otherwise it remains unbranded.”

China’s foreign ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin on Wednesday called on India to “avoid politicising issues”.

– High hopes for hockey –

While the pandemic had made it harder for athletes to prepare for Tokyo, Batra said competitors from all nations faced the same challenges, making it a “level-playing field for all”.

He stuck to his prediction that India would take home at least 10 medals from the Summer Games.

“Our athletes have been going on in their bio-bubbles or wherever they are training overseas. So there’s no effect on our medal prospects and how we feel — that is, double digits.”

Four years ago, the team came home from Rio with just two medals, with badminton champion P.V. Sindhu clinching silver and wrestler Sakshi Malik winning bronze.

Batra, who was re-elected president of the International Hockey Federation last month, did not nominate the sports he thought would win gold, silver or bronze.

But he expressed high hopes for the men’s and women’s field hockey teams.

The men’s team — the most successful in Olympic history — has won eight Olympic golds, but have not finished in the final four since 1980.

The women’s team has not won a medal since the sport became an Olympic event in 1980.

“I expect the men’s team to definitely win a medal and I call the women’s team a dark horse as they can be world beaters on any day,” he said.

Eastern Eye

Related Stories

Sports
Milkha Singh hospitalised after testing positive for Covid
Coronavirus
Athletes relieved of stress, say India chiefs after Tokyo Olympics postponed
Sports
India’s Chand says pre-Olympics training fraught with virus fears
Sports
India sports ministry says 35 sexual harassment complaints lodged in 2011-19
Sports
India says its offer to host culled Commonwealth events could be ‘game-changer’
HEADLINE STORY
Commonwealth Games a waste of time and money – India Olympic chief
HEADLINE STORY
India gender-row sprinter Chand says she is gay
Sports
Semenya ‘made to suffer’, says Indian gender-row sprinter
Sports
Farmer’s son Chopra reaps Asian javelin gold for India
Sports
‘The scars will be there’ – India’s gender-row sprinter gets Asian Games chance
Sports
Neeraj Chopra strikes gold at French meet
Sports
Chopra sets sights on breaking India’s track-and-field duck
Eastern Eye

Videos

Haseen Dillruba Trailer Review | Taapsee Pannu | Vikrant Massey…
Top 5 performances of Shilpa Shetty
Dayana Erappa talks about Sunflower, her experience of working with…

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE
Most Popular
Holding praises England footballers’ ‘backbone’ in taking a knee
India’s Chhetri says no comparisons with Messi
India’s Olympic team to be fully vaccinated: sports chief
Mohanlal, Prithviraj, and other Mollywood celebs condemn violence against doctors
Dhanda looks to empower South Asian footballers in new role…
India’s agricultural products export rise 17.34 per cent in 2020-21