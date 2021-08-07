Website Logo
  • Saturday, August 07, 2021
Trending Now:  
India Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 427,371
Total Cases 31,895,385
Today's Fatalities 617
Today's Cases 38,628
Pakistan Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
Sri Lanka Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
Bangladesh Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
UK Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
India corona update 
Total Fatalities 427,371
Total Cases 31,895,385
Today's Fatalities 617
Today's Cases 38,628

Olympics

India’s Bajrang Punia wins bronze in wrestling

Bajrang Punia(Photo by Sujit Jaiswal / AFP)

By: Pramod Thomas

INDIAN wrestler Bajrang Punia on Saturday (7) won the bronze medal after defeating Daulet Niyazbekov of Kazakhstan in the men’s freestyle 65kg category.

The second seed, who faced a crushing 5-12 defeat to Azerbaijan’s Haji Aliyev in the semifinals, redeemed his campaign as he earned India’s sixth medal of Tokyo 2020 with a clear 8-0 victory in the bronze medal bout.

The match began with Punia taking a point when Niyazbekov couldn’t score in the 30 seconds attacking zone. The Indian then got another point to take a 2-0 lead at the break.

Punia started off on an attacking note in the last three minutes and got two more points with a takedown to take a 4-0 lead.

The Indian then gave no chance to the wrester from Kazakhstan by scoring four more points with two more takedowns.

Punia became the sixth Indian wrestler to finish on the Olympic podium after KD Jadhav, Sushil Kumar, Yogeshwar Dutt, Sakshi Malik, and Ravi Kumar Dahiya.

This became the second instance after the 2012 London Olympics when two Indian wrestlers won medals in the same Games. Ravi Dahiya had earlier won silver in the men’s 57 kg category.

Modi, President Kovind congratulate Bajrang Punia for clinching the bronze medal.

Punia is a three-time world championships medallist. He won a bronze in the 2019 World Championships and had won a silver in 2018, both in the 65kg category. He had won a bronze at the world championships in 2013 in the 60 kg category.

He is also the reigning Commonwealth and Asian games champion of the 65kg category, having won the gold medal in 2018 in both the Games.

Eastern Eye

Related Stories

Olympics
India golfer Aditi misses medal, finishes fourth at Olympics
Olympics
India’s Aditi Ashok eyes surprise medal at Tokyo Games
Olympics
Britain’s Laura Kenny wins fifth Olympic cycling gold
Olympics
Olympics: Britain beat India to win women’s hockey bronze
Olympics
India wrestler Ravi Dahiya bags Olympic silver, goes down fighting in final
Olympics
Sreejesh says bronze medal will rekindle India’s love for hockey
Olympics
India creates history, wins Olympic hockey medal after 41 years
Olympics
From Rio teen to Tokyo, Ashok puts women’s golf on map in India
Olympics
Sky Brown, 13, becomes Britain’s youngest Olympic medallist
Olympics
Olympics: Argentina beat India in women’s hockey semifinal
Olympics
Wrestler Ravi Dahiya storms into final, ensures fourth medal for India
Olympics
Olympics: Neeraj qualifies for javelin final with brilliant first throw
Eastern Eye

Videos

Jaydeep Sarkar on Feels Like Ishq, casting of Tanya and…
Elnaaz Norouzi on Chutzpah, playing the role of a camgirl,…
Rocky Jaiswal on Lines, casting Hina Khan, upcoming production ventures,…
;

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW

CORONA VIRUS DOWNING STREET BRIEFING
Barnie Choudhury - Easterneye

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE
Most Popular
Olympic Games: Akshay Kumar, Ajay Devgn, and other B-Town celebs…
7.5m vaccine doses from the US not sufficient for India,…
India’s Bajrang Punia wins bronze in wrestling
Neeraj Chopra becomes second Indian to win gold in Olympics
Shero first look: Sunny Leone stuns us in a never-seen-before…
GMB’s Dr Amir Khan contacts police over increasing online abuse…