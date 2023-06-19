India’s anti-terrorism agency to probe attacks on missions in US, Canada

A gathering of pro-Khalistan protesters targeted and caused damage to the Indian Consulate located in San Francisco on March 20 (Image Credit: Twitter)

By: Kimberly Rodrigues

The National Investigating Agency (NIA), India’s counter-terrorism agency, has taken over control of the investigation into the assaults carried out by Khalistan supporters on Indian Missions in the US and Canada in March, police sources in New Delhi said on Saturday (17).

Moreover, the agency has also been assigned the task of probing the violent protests and attempted vandalization at the Indian High Commission in London earlier this year.

Sources have revealed that the Special Cell of the Delhi Police had initially filed FIRs under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) regarding the attacks that occurred in March. However, the investigation has now been handed over to the NIA.

The protesters forcefully breached the makeshift security barriers established by the city police and proceeded to display two flags associated with the Khalistani movement within the premises of the Consulate.

However, the flags were promptly removed by two consulate personnel.

Following the attack, India expressed a strong objection by lodging a formal protest with the US Charge d’Affaires in Delhi.

Additionally, the government summoned the Canadian High Commissioner and expressed its serious apprehensions regarding the deliberate targeting of Indian diplomatic missions in Canada.

Moreover, on June 12, the NIA released closed-circuit television (CCTV) footage capturing the assault on the Indian Mission in London and appealed to the public for assistance in identifying the individuals responsible for the attack.

During the incident on March 19, pro-Khalistani protestors made attempts to vandalize the Indian High Commission in London, and during their protest outside the complex, they forcefully pulled down the national flag.

The incident occurred just one day after Punjab Police initiated a crackdown on radical preacher Amritpal Singh in Punjab.

Officials from the Mission had said the “attempted but failed” attack was foiled and that the tricolour was now flying “grander”.

The Metropolitan police said that two members of security staff sustained minor injuries which did not require hospital treatment. India had summoned the British deputy high commissioner based in New Delhi and demanded an explanation for the complete “absence of security”.

In a strongly-worded statement, the Ministry of External Affairs had said India finds “unacceptable” the indifference of the UK government to the security of Indian diplomatic premises and personnel.

(PTI)