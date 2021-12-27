Website Logo
  • Monday, December 27, 2021
Trending Now:  
India Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 479,997
Total Cases 34,793,333
Today's Fatalities 315
Today's Cases 6,531
Pakistan Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
Sri Lanka Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
Bangladesh Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
UK Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
India corona update 
Total Fatalities 479,997
Total Cases 34,793,333
Today's Fatalities 315
Today's Cases 6,531

Business

Indian retro tax: Cairn drops lawsuits in US, UK

Cairn Energy Plc has ‘voluntarily dismissed’ a lawsuit it had brought in a New York court to seize assets of Air India to recover the money due from the Indian government. (Photo by MONEY SHARMA/AFP via Getty Images)

By: Chandrashekar Bhat

BRITAIN’S Cairn Energy Plc has dropped lawsuits against the Indian government and its entities in the US and other places.

It is also in the final stages of withdrawing similar cases in Paris and the Netherlands to get back about Rs 79 billion (£790 million) collected from it to enforce a retrospective tax demand.

The move is part of the settlement the company reached with the government to the seven-year-old dispute over the levy of back taxes.

Now known as Capricorn Energy Plc, it has initiated proceedings to withdraw lawsuits it had filed in several jurisdictions to enforce an international arbitration award which had overturned the levy of Rs 102.47 billion (£1.02 bn) retrospective taxes and ordered India to refund the money already collected.

Two sources with direct knowledge of the matter said Cairn on November 26 withdrew the lawsuit it had brought in Mauritius for recognition of the arbitration award and took similar measures in courts in Singapore, the UK and Canada.

On December 15, it sought and got ‘voluntary dismissal’ of a lawsuit it had brought in a New York court to seize assets of Air India to recover the money due from the government. On the same day, it made a similar move in a Washington court where it was seeking recognition of the arbitration award.

Recognition of arbitration award is the first step before any enforcement proceedings like a seizure of assets can be brought.

A critical lawsuit in a French court, which had attached Indian properties on the petition of Cairn, is in the final stages of withdrawal, the sources said. The paperwork is expected to be completed in the next couple of days.

The attachment of Indian assets, including some flats in Paris, in July used by the Indian government staff, had triggered the scrapping of a 2012 amendment to the Income Tax Act that gave the taxman powers to go back 50 years and slap capital gains levies wherever ownership had changed hands overseas but business assets were in India.

The tax department had used the 2012 legislation to levy Rs 102.47 bn (£1.02bn) in taxes on alleged capital gains Cairn made on the reorganisation of its India business before its listing in 2006-07.

Cairn contested the demand saying all taxes due when the reorganisation, which was approved by all statutory authorities, took place were duly paid.

But the tax department in 2014 attached and subsequently sold the residual shares that Cairn held in the Indian unit, which was in 2011 acquired by Vedanta group. It also withheld tax refunds and confiscated dividends due to it to settle part of the tax demand. All this totalled Rs 79 bn (£790m)

Sources said paperwork for withdrawal of a suit in the Netherlands too is in the final stages.

(PTI)

Eastern Eye

Related Stories

UK
Rules for wills and foreign assets
HEADLINE STORY
Indian restaurant’s recipe for success despite Covid hurdles
INDIA
L&T Finance to sell mutual fund business to HSBC
SRI LANKA
Iran accepts tea in payment for Sri Lankan oil debt
INDIA
India expects renewable energy space to boom next year
INDIA
Auto industry ‘may fully recover only by 2023’
UK
Tata Steel’s products in Dogger Bank Wind Farm infra
INDIA
Sony, Zee finalise India merger despite Invesco spat
UK
UK economy grew more slowly than thought before Omicron hit
UK
SBI UK bats for energy-efficient real estate
HEADLINE STORY
Sunak launches £1 billion support package for Covid-hit businesses
UK
Sunak to say more about hospitality support talks soon
Eastern Eye

Videos

Mrunal Thakur on Dhamaka, experience of working with Kartik Aaryan,…
Nushrratt Bharuccha on Chhorii, pressure of comparison with Lapachhapi, upcoming…
Abhimanyu Dassani on Meenakshi Sundareshwar, how his mom Bhagyashree reacted…
;

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW

CORONA VIRUS DOWNING STREET BRIEFING
Barnie Choudhury - Easterneye

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

Most Popular
Indian retro tax: Cairn drops lawsuits in US, UK
Sri Lanka to require security clearance for foreign spouses
Hindu vigilante groups disrupt Christmas celebrations on Modi territory
Discipline key to India’s dominant day, says Agarwal
England cleared to play after multiple Covid-19 cases hit camp
Omicron: New York sees increase in hospitalised children
Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE