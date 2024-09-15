Man convicted for killing Indian restaurant manager in Reading

By: EasternEye

A 25-year-old man has been convicted of murdering an Indian restaurant manager by hitting him with a stolen car as the victim cycled home in south-east England on Valentine’s Day this year.

Vignesh Pattabhiraman, 36, was struck by Shazeb Khalid with a stolen Range Rover while he was returning from work at the Indian restaurant ‘Vel’ in Reading.

Pattabhiraman was declared dead at the Royal Berkshire Hospital, leading to the launch of a murder investigation. Khalid was arrested on February 19 and charged with murder the following day.

Following a 28-day trial at Reading Crown Court, Khalid was found guilty of murdering Pattabhiraman. While Khalid had earlier pleaded guilty to a lesser charge of manslaughter, the jury convicted him of murder.

Two others were also charged in the case: Soiheem Hussain, 27, was found guilty of assisting an offender, while Mya Reilly, 20, was acquitted of the same charge. Khalid will be sentenced on October 10.

Thames Valley Police confirmed in court that a post-mortem examination determined Pattabhiraman died from a head injury caused by the collision. Detective Chief Inspector Stuart Brangwin, Senior Investigating Officer, commented on the case: “I am glad that the jury has found Khalid guilty of murder. It was obviously clear to the jury that Khalid intended to cause Vignesh harm that evening. He used the stolen Range Rover as a weapon and left him to suffer, knowing he had hit him.”

Brangwin also noted the role of Khalid’s accomplice: “The communication between Khalid and Hussain throughout the evening of Pattabhiraman’s death showed that Hussain was very much aware of what happened and that he assisted in the aftermath. The death of Vignesh has left his family devastated, and I hope this verdict will help them in some way.”

In response to the tragedy, friends and family of Pattabhiraman set up a JustGiving charity page to raise funds for repatriation costs and support for his wife, Ramya. The initiative has raised over GBP 52,500.

An online tribute described Pattabhiraman as a dedicated manager at Vel, known for his customer service and work ethic. He had been on the verge of securing a senior management role at the Hyatt Regency Mayfair in London before his life was tragically cut short. The tribute also highlighted his personal life, saying he cherished time with his wife, and their shared dreams of a bright future in the UK.

(With inputs from PTI)