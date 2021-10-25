Website Logo
  • Monday, October 25, 2021
Trending Now:  
India Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 454,712
Total Cases 34,189,774
Today's Fatalities 443
Today's Cases 14,306
Pakistan Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
Sri Lanka Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
Bangladesh Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
UK Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
India corona update 
Total Fatalities 454,712
Total Cases 34,189,774
Today's Fatalities 443
Today's Cases 14,306

CRICKET

Indian Premier League: Lucknow, Ahmedabad franchises from 2022

Indian Premier League bid verification process for two new teams underway in Dubai. (PTI Photo)

By: Sattwik Biswal

THE Indian Premier League (IPL) on Monday (25) unveiled two new teams for the Twenty20 competition, with the Lucknow and Ahmedabad franchises.

The RP-Sanjiv Goenka Group, which owned the now-defunct Pune franchise for two IPL campaigns, bid 70.9 billion Indian rupees (£675.2m) for the Lucknow outfit while Irelia Company Pte. Ltd. (CVC Capital Partners) bid a little over 56 billion Indian rupees (£501m) for the Ahmedabad side.

Both teams will compete in the competition from the 2022 edition, which will have 10 teams and 74 matches where each side will play seven home and seven away games.

The league had approved a proposal in December to add two franchises to the world’s richest Twenty20 competition.

“It is good to be back in the IPL and I am delighted,” RPSG owner Sanjiv Goenka told cricket website ESPNcricinfo. “It is an initial step. We now have to build a good team and perform.”

ESPNcricinfo reported that 22 companies had purchased the tender document but only nine were at the bidding process that took place behind closed doors in Dubai earlier in the day.

A senior Indian cricket board (BCCI) official confirmed that among the bidders was a member of the Glazer family, which owns Premier League giants Manchester United.

“The Invitation to Tender process included two interested bidders from outside of India, which strongly emphasises the global appeal of the IPL as a sports property,” BCCI president, Sourav Ganguly said in a statement.

“The IPL is proving to be a wonderful instrument in globalising the game of cricket. I am keenly looking forward to IPL 2022.”

The eight-team competition was halted close to its halfway stage in May after two franchises reported Covid-19 cases.

The second half was subsequently shifted to the United Arab Emirates, with Chennai Super Kings led by former India captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni winning their fourth IPL title by beating Kolkata Knight Riders in the final in Dubai.

(Reuters)

Eastern Eye

Related Stories

CRICKET
Stokes added to England’s Ashes squad
CRICKET
Kohli denies complacency, vows to rectify mistakes after Pakistan loss
CRICKET
India jinx over but long way to go, Babar tells Pakistan
CRICKET
‘Will you drop Rohit Sharma?’, bemused Kohli asks in reply to question
HEADLINE STORY
Babar, Rizwan star as Pakistan break India jinx with 10-wicket rout
HEADLINE STORY
England to play Covid-delayed India Test in 2022
HEADLINE STORY
Gavaskar backs ‘well-balanced’ India to end world title drought
CRICKET
T20 World Cup: Six great India-Pakistan clashes
CRICKET
Scotland, Bangladesh make T20 World Cup Super 12
CRICKET
Morgan uncertain if he will play 2023 ODI World Cup
HEADLINE STORY
Boycott calls add to India-Pakistan cricket tensions ahead of World Cup clash
Sports
Sri Lanka thump Ireland to reach Super 12s, Namibia claim maiden win
Eastern Eye

Videos

Emraan Hashmi, Nikita Dutta and others attend the trailer launch…
Priyanshu Painyuli on Rashmi Rocket, experience of working with Taapsee…
Taapsee Pannu on Rashmi Rocket, her physical transformation, trolls and…
;

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW

CORONA VIRUS DOWNING STREET BRIEFING
Barnie Choudhury - Easterneye

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE
Most Popular
67th National Film Awards announced; here is the complete list…
Life of Pi cast members set the stage for ‘magical’…
Banita Sandhu shares her experience of working with Shoojit Sircar
Sets of Prakash Jha’s streaming show Ashram 3 vandalised by…
Amazon Prime Video’s One Mic Stand Season 2 impresses audiences
New lyrical track from Suriya’s next Jai Bhim out