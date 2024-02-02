Website Logo
  • Friday, February 02, 2024
Trending Now:  

Reviews

‘Indian Police Force’ review: Spin-off series of Bollywood cop universe is a stinker

INDIAN POLICE FORCE

By: Anjali Mehta

THOSE familiar with the work of producer and director Rohit Shetty in Bollywood will know that his films are largely defined by stunning action and mostly poor storylines. While it’s easy to get away with a product that is style over substance in cinema, the same is not the case with a web series. They require good writing and this poorly executed seven-episode action-thriller is the perfect example to prove that.

The recently released Amazon Prime drama recycles that overused trope of a Muslim terrorist being pursued by law enforcement. While the lead police officer is a Muslim, this web series, like many Indian projects with similar plotlines, is predictable and Islamophobic. The watered-down story is stretched out across seven episodes and rolls inexorably towards a dull finale.

Casting flop film stars Sidharth Malhotra, Shilpa Shetty Kundra and Vivek Oberoi in the lead roles drags an already-leaden series down even further. The three leads, along with a forgettable supporting cast, fail to extract anything meaningful from the poor script. There are a few solid action sequences, which show what it could potentially have been with better writing.

All the negatives may explain why its release was rumoured to be delayed. Perhaps Amazon Prime knew they had a poor project on their hands. Whatever the case, the overhyped Indian Police Force is a colossal waste of money and has very little to offer audiences who are patient enough to sit through all the episodes.

It is a black mark on a cinematic ‘cop universe’ that has been doing well and likely won’t get a second season if those who financed it are smart. It pales into comparison with the much superior Netflix series Delhi Crime, which shows how great a police procedural can be.

Eastern Eye

Related Stories

Reviews
‘Merry Christmas’ review: Film adaptation of French novel is filled with twists
Reviews
Story of grief, racism and relationships has relatable emotions
Film
‘Main Atal Hoon’ Review: Pankaj Tripathi excels, but the film fails
Film
‘Merry Christmas’ Review: A slow-burning thriller led by strong performances
Reviews
‘Curry & Cyanide’ review: Fascinating look into the mind of a female serial killer
Reviews
‘Kho Gaye Hum Kahan’ review: Slow pace mars acute film aimed at Gen Z
Film
Movies that stood out in an action-packed 2023
Reviews
‘Mind Fool’ by Vir Das: Exhilarating blend of humour and social commentary
Reviews
‘The Archies’ review: Film adaptation becomes a pointless piece of nostalgia
Reviews
Animal review: Overly long drama is swamped with extreme violence
Film
Poorly executed survival thriller becomes very pointless
Books
Timely book from a superb writer about togetherness
Eastern Eye

Videos

Mrunal Thakur on Dhamaka, experience of working with Kartik Aaryan,…
Nushrratt Bharuccha on Chhorii, pressure of comparison with Lapachhapi, upcoming…
Abhimanyu Dassani on Meenakshi Sundareshwar, how his mom Bhagyashree reacted…
Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE

CORONA VIRUS DOWNING STREET BRIEFING
Barnie Choudhury - Easterneye

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW