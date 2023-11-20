Website Logo
Indian players shine in World Cup team of the tournament

ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 – Final – India v Australia – Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad, India – November 19, 2023 India’s Jasprit Bumrah celebrates with Virat Kohli after taking the lbw wicket of Australia’s Steve Smith REUTERS/Andrew Boyers

By: Kimberly Rodrigues

The International Cricket Council (ICC) announced its World Cup team of the tournament on Monday (20), including six players from finalists India and two from the champion team, Australia.

Leading run scorer Virat Kohli — who was named player of the tournament — captain Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul, Ravindra Jadeja, Jasprit Bumrah, and top wicket-taker Mohammed Shami were all included in the team.

All-rounder Glenn Maxwell and spinner Adam Zampa were also selected in the line-up after helping Australia win a record-extending sixth title with Sunday’s six-wicket victory.

Maxwell scored a double century against Afghanistan and a 40-ball 100 against the Netherlands earlier in the event.

The selection panel consisted of West Indies great Ian Bishop, former Australia batter Shane Watson and ICC General Manager Wasim Khan, among others.

Team of the Tournament:
1. Quinton de Kock (wk) (South Africa) – 594 runs at 59.40
2. Rohit Sharma (c) (India) – 597 runs at 54.27
3. Virat Kohli (India) – 765 runs at 95.62
4. Daryl Mitchell (New Zealand) – 552 runs at 69
5. KL Rahul (India) – 452 runs at 75.33
6. Glenn Maxwell (Australia) – 400 runs at 66.66 and six wickets at 55
7. Ravindra Jadeja (India) – 120 runs at 40 and 16 wickets at 24.87
8. Jasprit Bumrah (India) – 20 wickets at 18.65
9. Dilshan Madushanka (Sri Lanka) – 21 wickets at 25
10. Adam Zampa (Australia) – 23 wickets at 22.39
11. Mohammed Shami (India) – 24 wickets at 10.70
12th player: Gerald Coetzee (South Africa) – 20 wickets at 19.80

(Reuters)

Eastern Eye

