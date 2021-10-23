Website Logo
  • Saturday, October 23, 2021
Trending Now:  
India Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 453,042
Total Cases 34,143,236
Today's Fatalities 231
Today's Cases 15,786
Pakistan Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
Sri Lanka Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
Bangladesh Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
UK Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
India corona update 
Total Fatalities 453,042
Total Cases 34,143,236
Today's Fatalities 231
Today's Cases 15,786

INDIA

Indian-origin woman techie killed in drug-gang shootout in Mexico

Anjali Ryot was killed along with another German tourist in the crossfire. (Photo: Scott Olson/Getty Images).

By: Sattwik Biswal

A 25-year-old California-based Indian-origin woman techie, who travelled to Mexico to celebrate her birthday, was one of the two foreign tourists killed in a shootout between two drug gangs in the Caribbean coast resort of Tulum, according to media reports.

The incident happened on Wednesday night. Anjali Ryot was killed along with another German tourist in the crossfire, Californianewstimes.com news portal reported.

Ryot arrived in Tulum on Monday prior to her birthday on October 22, it said.

Her Instagram account listed her as a travel blogger from Himachal Pradesh, living in San Jose, California.

Ryot has been working as a Senior Site Reliability Engineer on LinkedIn since July. She was previously employed by Yahoo, the Californianewstimes.com report said.

On Wednesday night, Ryot and four other foreign tourists were dining on the terrace of La Malquerida restaurant when four men armed with assault rifles fired at an adjoining table in the premises around 10:30 pm, the Spanish newspaper El Pais reported.

The stray bullets hit the foreigners. Ryot and the German woman were killed, while the three others – from Germany and the Netherlands – were wounded. Authorities point to a confrontation between rival organised crime gangs. Ryot and her friends were just the collateral victims, it said.

The fight was between two rival groups that operate drug sales in the area, the Quintana Roo state prosecutor’s office said in a statement.

Several drug cartels operate in the Mexican state, which is known for a lucrative retail drug market and as a landing spot for drug shipments, the Associated Press reported from Mexico City.

Meanwhile, Ryot’s brother Ashish Ryot has asked the mayor of Tulum to speed up the procedures to be able to repatriate her body, the El Pais report said.

Ashish urged the authorities for help so that his visa was approved and he could enter Mexico to take his sister’s body back to India for her last rites.

(PTI)

Eastern Eye

Related Stories

News
UK Navy chief starts three-day visit in India
INDIA
Modi to attend Glasgow climate meet, environment minister says
INDIA
Heavy rains kill nearly 200 people in India, Nepal
INDIA
India administers 1bn Covid jabs; 100 monuments to be lit in tricolour
News
Sadhvi Bhagawati Saraswati gets lifetime achievement award from US president Biden
News
Heavy rainfall: Onion prices soar in India
News
Kerala on high alert as many reservoirs open
News
Indian Army team wins gold medal in Cambrian Patrol Exercise
News
Uttar Pradesh governor Anandiben Patel concludes Parmarth Niketan Ashram visit
News
Special online event held to appeal for hand hygiene
INDIA
Cobra killer gets life for murdering wife
INDIA
Indian festival crowds return as Covid horrors fade
Eastern Eye

Videos

Emraan Hashmi, Nikita Dutta and others attend the trailer launch…
Priyanshu Painyuli on Rashmi Rocket, experience of working with Taapsee…
Taapsee Pannu on Rashmi Rocket, her physical transformation, trolls and…
;

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW

CORONA VIRUS DOWNING STREET BRIEFING
Barnie Choudhury - Easterneye

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE
Most Popular
Bunty Aur Babli 2: Rani Mukerji turns Fashion Queen of…
Indian-origin woman techie killed in drug-gang shootout in Mexico
Indian-American Neera Tanden named White House staff secretary
Lib Dem leader Ed Davey visits Day Lewis pharmacy in…
Akshay Kumar starts shooting for OMG 2, unveils the first…
England to play Covid-delayed India Test in 2022