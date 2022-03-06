Website Logo
  • Sunday, March 06, 2022
Trending Now:  
India Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 513,481
Total Cases 42,905,844
Today's Fatalities 255
Today's Cases 11,499
Pakistan Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
Sri Lanka Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
Bangladesh Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
UK Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
India corona update 
Total Fatalities 513,481
Total Cases 42,905,844
Today's Fatalities 255
Today's Cases 11,499

News

Indian-origin shop manager jailed for cheating

Representational image (iStock)

By: Chandrashekar Bhat

An Indian-origin shop manager who tried to cheat an elderly man out of his lottery winnings of £130,000 has been sentenced by a UK court to 28 months in prison.

Narendra Gill checked the numbers of a lucky dip lottery ticket for 81-year-old Frank Gowland at the shop she managed at a shopping centre in the northern England city of Leeds.

Gowland’s ticket had the requisite winning numbers but Gill lied to him and kept the ticket stub for herself, ‘The Sun’ newspaper reported.

Gill, a mother of two, admitted in court to theft and fraud and was jailed on Friday (4) at Leeds Crown Court, where the judge told her she had been “unbelievably cruel”.

“People who work in these places need to hear the message that you cannot abuse your position when it comes to dealing with millions of pounds. Trust is so important,” the judge said.

Camelot, the company which runs the EuroMillions lottery in the UK, became suspicious when Gill called them and they heard her serving customers. The 51-year-old admitted she worked at GT News at the White Rose Shopping Centre in Leeds but said she was gifted the ticket and did not know where it was bought.

Camelot alerted police, who identified Gowland via CCTV footage, spotting him and his wife Sue, 77, getting into their car. “The whole thing has been quite a shock,” Gowland, a retired delivery man, was quoted by the newspaper as saying.

“I had no clue I’d won until I got this phone call. I couldn’t hear what the PC (police constable) was saying so I asked my stepson to deal with it. He said to the officer, ‘You must be joking, this is a scam’. Anyway, it wasn’t and I had won,” he said. Gowland, who wears a hearing aid, remembers giving Gill eight tickets to check.

She told him they were all losers and handed him back crumpled tickets, not realising she had switched them. The thrilled father of two eventually received his rightful winnings in November last year.

“It has certainly helped to make life a bit more comfortable. I bought a new car, cleared all my debts and gave quite a bit of money to my family. We’ve had new carpets and we’re getting a walk-in shower for my wife, who has health problems,” he said.

When approached by ‘The Sun’ before her sentencing, Gill said: “Obviously, I wish I had not done it. It was stupid.”

The shop branch where she worked has since closed.

(PTI)

Eastern Eye

Related Stories

PAKISTAN
Pakistan ‘retained on FATF’s grey list’
WORLD
Indian students abroad join forces to help peers in Ukraine
News
UK calls off top Pakistan official’s visit over ‘stand on Russia’
News
Ready to evacuate Indian students, Russia tells UN
INDIA
India likely to raise fuel prices soon
News
Ukraine: India urges ceasefire in Sumy to evacuate students
UK
Birmingham by-election: Labour’s Paulette Hamilton wins
SRI LANKA
Sri Lanka ends widely condemned Muslim burial policy
SRI LANKA
Sri Lanka sacks energy minister as economic crisis deepens
News
Akhilesh Yadav claims his party will beat BJP in Uttar Pradesh election
News
56 killed in Pakistan’s Shia mosque blast
News
Ukraine crisis: Bangladeshi sailor killed
Eastern Eye

Videos

Mrunal Thakur on Dhamaka, experience of working with Kartik Aaryan,…
Nushrratt Bharuccha on Chhorii, pressure of comparison with Lapachhapi, upcoming…
Abhimanyu Dassani on Meenakshi Sundareshwar, how his mom Bhagyashree reacted…
Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW

CORONA VIRUS DOWNING STREET BRIEFING
Barnie Choudhury - Easterneye

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

Most Popular
Neeraj Pandey, Shital Bhatia, and Sudip Tewari launch Bootroom Sports
Indian-origin shop manager jailed for cheating
Pakistan ‘retained on FATF’s grey list’
Indian students abroad join forces to help peers in Ukraine
UK calls off top Pakistan official’s visit over ‘stand on…
Lilly Singh: Hollywood still struggles with diversity in true sense