Website Logo
  • Monday, November 29, 2021
Trending Now:  
India Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 468,790
Total Cases 34,580,832
Today's Fatalities 236
Today's Cases 8,309
Pakistan Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
Sri Lanka Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
Bangladesh Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
UK Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
India corona update 
Total Fatalities 468,790
Total Cases 34,580,832
Today's Fatalities 236
Today's Cases 8,309

HEADLINE STORY

Indian-origin Parag Agrawal to replace Jack Dorsey as new Twitter CEO

Twitter co-founder Jack Dorsey. (Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images)

By: Sattwik Biswal

INDIAN-ORIGIN technology executive Parag Agrawal has been appointed as the new CEO of Twitter after the social media giant’s co-founder Jack Dorsey stepped down on Monday (29).

In a message posted on Twitter, Dorsey said: “After almost 16 years of having a role at our company… from co-founder to CEO to Chair to Exec Chair to interim-CEO to CEO… I decided it’s finally time for me to leave. Why? “There’s a lot of talk about the importance of a company being “founder-led”.

“Ultimately, I believe that’s severely limiting and a single point of failure. I’ve worked hard to ensure this company can break away from its founding and founders,” he said.

Agrawal, an IIT Bombay and Stanford alumnus, said in a note posted on Twitter that he is “honored and humbled” on his appointment and expressed gratitude to Dorsey’s “continued mentorship and your friendship.”

Dorsey said that there are three reasons he believes now is the right time.

“The first is Parag becoming our CEO. The board ran a rigorous process considering all options and unanimously appointed Parag. He’s been my choice for some time given how deeply he understands the company and its needs,” he said.

“Parag has been behind every critical decision that helped turn this company around. He’s curious, probing, rational, creative, demanding, self-aware and humble,” Dorsey said.

“He leads with heart and soul, and is someone I learn from daily. My trust in him as our CEO is bone deep,” Dorsey added.

Agrawal joined Twitter 10 years ago when there were fewer than 1,000 employees.

Agrawal said: “While it was a decade ago, those days feel like yesterday to me. I’ve walked in your shoes, I’ve seen the ups and downs, the challenges and obstacles, the wins and the mistakes.

“But then and now, above all else, I see Twitter’s incredible impact, our continued progress, and the exciting opportunities ahead of us,” he said.

“Our purpose has never been more important. Our people and our culture are unlike anything in the world. There is no limit to what we can do together.

“We recently updated our strategy to hit ambitious goals, and I believe that strategy to be bold and right. But our critical challenge is how we work to execute against it and deliver results – that’s how we’ll make Twitter the best it can be for our customers, shareholders, and for each of you,” Agrawal noted.

“The world is watching right now, even more than they have before,” he said.

“Lots of people are going to have lots of different views and opinions about today’s news. It is because they care about Twitter and our future, and it’s a signal that the work we do here matters,” Agrawal added.

(PTI)

Eastern Eye

Related Stories

HEADLINE STORY
Amir Khan and Kell Brook bout all set for February
HEADLINE STORY
Root reiterates he cannot recall racism at Yorkshire
INDIA
India steps up Covid testing for international flyers
News
Britain to unveil new booster guidance as Omicron variant spreads
News
WHO says Omicron poses ‘very high’ global risk, world must prepare
News
UK toughens Covid rules as new strain Omicron arrives
HEADLINE STORY
Vaughan says sorry to Rafiq but denies racism
News
UK scientist backs vaccines against Omicron
News
NHS-backed research urges to scrap the term “BAME”
INDIA
India’s Serum Institute resumes Covid-19 shot exports
NEWS
Study: Boys not girls more prone to abuse in sport
INDIA
India tightens screening for new Covid-19 variant
Eastern Eye

Videos

Mrunal Thakur on Dhamaka, experience of working with Kartik Aaryan,…
Nushrratt Bharuccha on Chhorii, pressure of comparison with Lapachhapi, upcoming…
Abhimanyu Dassani on Meenakshi Sundareshwar, how his mom Bhagyashree reacted…
;

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW

CORONA VIRUS DOWNING STREET BRIEFING
Barnie Choudhury - Easterneye

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

Most Popular
Indian-origin Parag Agrawal to replace Jack Dorsey as new Twitter…
Indian president concludes visit to Rishikesh’s Parmarth Niketan Ashram
Runway 34: Ajay Devgn and Amitabh Bachchan-starrer MayDay gets a…
Judge issues arrest warrant for lawyer Soophia Khan
Dhanush wins Best Actor for Asuran at BRICS Film Festival
Essex man jailed for money laundering
Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE