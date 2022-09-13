Website Logo
  • Tuesday, September 13, 2022
Trending Now:  

Entertainment

Indian-origin actor Himesh Patel shines in black at Emmys 2022

Born on October 13, 1990, Himesh is best known for portraying Tamwar Masood on the BBC soap opera EastEnders.

Himesh Patel (Photo credit: ANI)

By: Mohnish Singh

First is always special. Cambridgeshire-born Indian-origin actor Himesh Patel who made it to the shortlist of nominees for the Emmy Awards for the first time ever was all smiles before heading to the ceremony on Tuesday.

For his Emmys look, Patel sported a patterned suit jacket with a black shirt and black pants.

Patel is nominated in the Best Actor, Limited Series or TV Movie category for his performance in HBO’s Station Eleven. He plays the role of Jeevan Chaudhary in the show.

Born on October 13, 1990, Himesh is best known for portraying Tamwar Masood on the BBC soap opera EastEnders from 2007 to 2016. He also starred in the 2019 musical romantic comedy film Yesterday, the 2020 science fiction action film Tenet and ‘Don’t Look Up’ with Leonardo DiCaprio.

Originally from Sawtry, Cambridgeshire, Himesh’s parents are both Gujarati but they were born in Africa. His mother was born in Zambia and his father in Kenya.

(ANI)

Eastern Eye

Related Stories

Hollywood News
Squid Game star Lee Jung-jae makes history with Drama Actor Emmy win
Hollywood News
Zendaya bags Emmy award for her role in Euphoria
Hollywood News
There isn’t an organization like the Avengers in the MCU anymore, confirms Marvel Studios head…
Hollywood News
Here’s what thwarted Marvel Studios’ plans to bring Jesus Christ to Thor: Love And Thunder
MUSIC
Jackky Bhagnani’s Jjust Music unveils teaser for new song Ishq Da Dariyaa
Hollywood News
Director Julius Onah has THIS to say to those criticising Anthony Mackie’s taking on the…
Entertainment
Manike Mage Hithe singer Yohani to make her Bollywood debut with Ajay Devgn-starrer…
Hollywood News
James Cameron confirms at D23 Expo 2022 that Avatar 4 has commenced filming
Hollywood News
Actor Letitia Wright says she felt Chadwick Boseman’s presence while filming ‘Black Panther…
Hollywood News
Our role is to constantly surprise and refresh: Ben Kingsley on his MCU…
Entertainment
Hrithik Roshan extends best wishes to Madhu Mantena as he announces magnum opus…
Entertainment
Neelam Kothari Soni confirms starring in Zoya Akhtar’s much-anticipated show Made in Heaven…
Eastern Eye

Videos

Mrunal Thakur on Dhamaka, experience of working with Kartik Aaryan,…
Nushrratt Bharuccha on Chhorii, pressure of comparison with Lapachhapi, upcoming…
Abhimanyu Dassani on Meenakshi Sundareshwar, how his mom Bhagyashree reacted…
Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW

CORONA VIRUS DOWNING STREET BRIEFING
Barnie Choudhury - Easterneye

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

Most Popular
Australia open to replacing queen’s image on banknotes with local…
Don’t bring Paddingtons and Marmalade Sandwiches as tributes to the…
World leaders’ travel plans for queen’s funeral ‘will vary’ clarifies…
Squid Game star Lee Jung-jae makes history with Drama Actor…
Zendaya bags Emmy award for her role in Euphoria
Indian-origin actor Himesh Patel shines in black at Emmys 2022