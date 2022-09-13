Indian-origin actor Himesh Patel shines in black at Emmys 2022

Born on October 13, 1990, Himesh is best known for portraying Tamwar Masood on the BBC soap opera EastEnders.

Himesh Patel (Photo credit: ANI)

By: Mohnish Singh

First is always special. Cambridgeshire-born Indian-origin actor Himesh Patel who made it to the shortlist of nominees for the Emmy Awards for the first time ever was all smiles before heading to the ceremony on Tuesday.

For his Emmys look, Patel sported a patterned suit jacket with a black shirt and black pants.

Patel is nominated in the Best Actor, Limited Series or TV Movie category for his performance in HBO’s Station Eleven. He plays the role of Jeevan Chaudhary in the show.

Born on October 13, 1990, Himesh is best known for portraying Tamwar Masood on the BBC soap opera EastEnders from 2007 to 2016. He also starred in the 2019 musical romantic comedy film Yesterday, the 2020 science fiction action film Tenet and ‘Don’t Look Up’ with Leonardo DiCaprio.

Originally from Sawtry, Cambridgeshire, Himesh’s parents are both Gujarati but they were born in Africa. His mother was born in Zambia and his father in Kenya.

(ANI)