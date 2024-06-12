Two Indian nationals recruited by Russian army killed in Ukraine

India demanded a verified halt to any further recruitment of its nationals by the Russian army.

A Russian sapper checks a ruined building in Mariupol, in Russian-controlled Ukraine, on April 19, 2024. (Photo: Getty Images)

By: Vivek Mishra

Two Indian nationals recruited by the Russian army were killed in the ongoing Russia-Ukraine conflict, the Indian foreign ministry said on Tuesday.

The Indian embassy in Moscow has contacted Russian authorities, including the ministry of defence, to ensure the prompt repatriation of the remains, according to a statement from the ministry.

The foreign ministry has also called on the Russian ambassador in New Delhi and authorities in Moscow to expedite the release and return of all Indian nationals with the Russian army, the statement added.

India demanded a verified halt to any further recruitment of its nationals by the Russian army and urged Indian citizens to be cautious when seeking employment in Russia.

In May, Indian police arrested four individuals connected to a human trafficking network suspected of luring young men to Russia with promises of lucrative jobs or university placements, only to force them to fight in the war in Ukraine.

Approximately 35 Indian men were deceived in this manner, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) reported in March.

New Delhi and Moscow have maintained a close relationship for decades. India has refrained from condemning Russia over the conflict with Ukraine, instead urging both sides to resolve the issue through dialogue and diplomacy.

(Reuters)