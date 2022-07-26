Website Logo
  • Tuesday, July 26, 2022
Trending Now:  

Business

Indian meal kit brand Spice Tailor acquired by Premier Foods for £43.8 million

Spice Tailor was founded by cookbook author Anjum Anand and her husband Adarsh Sethia in 2010

Anjum Anand who founded The Spice Tailor with her husband Adarsh Sethia (Image credit @Anjum_Anand/Twitter)

By: Chandrashekar Bhat

The Spice Tailor, a meal kits company founded by an Indian-origin couple, has been sold to Premier Foods for an initial consideration of £43.8 million.

The Spice Tailor, specialised in Indian and South East Asian food, has clocked a compounded annual growth of more than 20 per cent over the last four years.

Food writer and presenter Anjum Anand and her husband Adarsh Sethia who founded the firm owned a 9.5 stake each in the business in which a majority share was held by a Jersey-based trust.

The UK is its main market, accounting for 58 per cent of its sales, followed by Australia which generates 35 per cent of its revenues.

Anand who has authored eight Indian cookbooks and featured in cooking series on BBC Two decided in 2010 to create her own range of meal kits that tasted homemade and were quick and easy to prepare. It was because she felt the products already available in the supermarkets didn’t represent the real flavours she grew up with.

When Anand and Sethia set up the firm, they wanted to take Indian food beyond take-ways and jarred sauces and create a better home-cooking experience.

On the sale of their business, Anand and Sethia said the deal could lead to unlocking further growth of the firm they nurtured since its inception.

“We see Premier with their track record of brand investment and strong commercial relationships, as the perfect fit for The Spice Tailor, driving it onto the next stage of its evolution,” they said.

Premier Foods said its acquisition of the Spice Tailor would complement its Sharwood’s and Loyd Grossman brands across geographies.

Premier Foods also owns other brands including Ambrosia, Batchelor’s, Bisto, Mr Kipling and Oxo.

Its CEO Alex Whitehouse said the acquisition was “well-aligned” to the St Albans-based company’s growth strategy.

“This acquisition represents a highly complementary geographical fit, and we see significant potential to expand The Spice Tailor’s distribution in all our target markets. We see this as another important milestone for us following the Group’s strong performance over recent years and The Spice Tailor is an important addition to accelerate our future growth plans,” he said.

Eastern Eye

Related Stories

HEADLINE STORY
3,500 jobs at stake as Tata Group seeks £1.5bn in subsidies to switch to greener…
Business
Improved Business Productivity With Blockchain – How Do You Achieve It?
UK
Five found guilty of murdering teenager in Redbridge revenge attack
HEADLINE STORY
80 per cet of customers have less than £500 in savings: Lloyds bank
News
Missguided changes name to MGL Realisations (2022) Limited
INDIA
Jet Airways may strike $5.5-billion deal with Airbus as the airline plans to resume service…
HEADLINE STORY
Rishi Sunak speaks on April GDP statistics, says world seeing a slowing growth
HEADLINE STORY
UK banks no longer ‘too big to fail’: Bank of England
News
Reliance-Apollo makes £5bn joint bid for UK pharmacy chain Boots
News
Tata Steel to invest over £7m in North East mill to slash CO2…
HEADLINE STORY
Surrey retailer dedicates Her Majesty’s award to fellow residents
News
Gravely concerned by the shambolic mismanagement of Missguided: Claudia Webbe MP
Eastern Eye

Videos

Mrunal Thakur on Dhamaka, experience of working with Kartik Aaryan,…
Nushrratt Bharuccha on Chhorii, pressure of comparison with Lapachhapi, upcoming…
Abhimanyu Dassani on Meenakshi Sundareshwar, how his mom Bhagyashree reacted…
Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW

CORONA VIRUS DOWNING STREET BRIEFING
Barnie Choudhury - Easterneye

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

Most Popular
Indian Legend Sunil Gavaskar feels ‘blessed’ as Leicester ground named…
Monkeypox symptoms, diagnosis, treatments and vaccines
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever trailer receives thunderous response; garners 172…
Indian meal kit brand Spice Tailor acquired by Premier Foods…
Family’s agony 16 years after Grandad, 68, brutally beaten and…
Alcohol consumption during Covid-19 pandemic could lead to 25,000 extra…