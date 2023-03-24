Indian jailed for 188 months for distributing child porn in US

The convict had sent 13 child pornography videos through an instant messaging application in 2022 (Photo: iStock)

By: Pramod Thomas

An Indian national, 34, has been jailed for 188 months for distributing child sexual abuse material. The accused has been identified as Angelo Victor Fernandes, a native of Goa.

Fernandes was working on a cruise ship and was sentenced by a federal district court, the US Department of Justice said.

He had sent 13 child pornography videos through an instant messaging application to Daniel Scott Crow in 2022, media reports said.

The federal prosecutors alleged Fernandes also communicated with Crow to arrange for his travel to engage in sexual activity with minor children.

The accused also talked about sexual abuse of minor children and his ability to obtain children for sex in a separate communication with an unidentified person.

Crow pleaded guilty to one count of enticement of a minor and one count of production of child pornography. He was sentenced on December 12, 2022, to 30 years in prison, a media release said.

(PTI)