Indian forces shoot down Pakistani drone in Jammu & Kashmir

By: Kimberly Rodrigues

Indian security forces brought down a Pakistani drone that crossed the Line of Control (LoC) in Rajouri district of Jammu and Kashmir and launched a search operation in the area.

Officials reported the recovery of five AK-47 rifle magazines, 131 rounds of fire, Rs 2 lakh in cash, and other items from the packet attached to the drone. Sources have revealed the possibility of other drones dropping weapons, explosives, or similar items, leading to the ongoing search.

“On the intervening night of April 12 and 13, alert troops of the Indian army in coordination with police recovered a drone, which crossed the Line of Control from Pakistan into Indian territory in Beri Pattan area of Sunderbani sector of the district,” a defence spokesperson said.

Also, according to official sources a massive cordon and search operation was launched in the areas of Beri Patan and Siot of LoC after suspicious movement of aerial objects was detected.

Sources claimed security forces were able to bring down a drone in the operation, and extensive search operations are ongoing in many villages of the area with the expectation of more recoveries.

An official had earlier announced that a drone had been tracked and recovered, with more details to be provided later. The smuggling of arms, cash, and narcotics through drones has become a significant issue for security forces in both the International Border and the Line of Control areas. Officials claim that these materials are being dropped repeatedly to support terrorist activities in Jammu and Kashmir.

(With inputs from PTI)