Website Logo
  • Friday, December 17, 2021
Trending Now:  
India Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 476,478
Total Cases 34,718,602
Today's Fatalities 343
Today's Cases 7,974
Pakistan Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
Sri Lanka Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
Bangladesh Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
UK Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
India corona update 
Total Fatalities 476,478
Total Cases 34,718,602
Today's Fatalities 343
Today's Cases 7,974

CRICKET

Indian cricketers touch down for South Africa tour

India’s National Cricket team members arrive at the OR Tambo International Airport in Johannesburg, on December 16, 2021 (Photo by PHILL MAGAKOE/AFP via Getty Images)

By: Sarwar Alam

The Indian cricket team arrived in Johannesburg on Thursday and headed straight for their bio-secure base at the start of a curtailed South Africa tour.

India will play three Tests and three one-day internationals despite a surge in coronavirus cases in South Africa, but four planned T20 internationals have been dropped from the original schedule.

“Indian team has arrived safely in Johannesburg,” tweeted Cricket South Africa board chairman Lawson Naidoo. “All set for Friendship Series starting on Boxing Day.”

The official CSA twitter account posted pictures of the players arriving and then boarding a bus which took them to a bio-secure location within easy reach of the venues of the first two Tests, Centurion and Johannesburg.

The first Test starts on December 26, the second on January 3.

The Indian team will then fly to Cape Town for the third Test starting on January 11 and will stay in the same accommodation in the city for the one-day games in Paarl and Cape Town.

The Indians flew on a chartered aircraft and will be confined to their hotel and the cricket grounds in a country which has had a rapid rise rate of Covid infections following the identification of the Omicron variant.

The country’s Department of Health reported 26,976 new cases on Wednesday but Cricket South Africa medical officer Shuaib Manjra is confident that the series will not be affected by the pandemic.

Dr Manjra said on Tuesday that new guidelines had been agreed by CSA and the Board of Control for Cricket in India.

Because all the squad members are fully vaccinated, anyone testing positive during the tour will be able to isolate in their hotel room instead of having to leave the “bubble”, unless they have severe symptoms. Close contacts will be able to continue training.

The tour is of crucial importance to the cash-strapped host body, which announced a R221-million (about $13.8-million) loss at its annual meeting in October.

Although the T20 games were earlier this month cut from the original schedule, the India tour is expected to earn CSA about R600-million (about $37.5-million) in broadcast fees and other income.

It is not yet clear whether spectators will be able to attend matches.

The South African government currently allows a maximum of 2,000 people for outdoor gatherings but revised regulations are expected to be announced soon following the recent surge in coronavirus cases.

Eastern Eye

Related Stories

Sports
Pakistan sweep West Indies 3-0 in T20Is after Covid scare
CRICKET
Gavaskar says Ganguly needs to clear air on Kohli’s comments on captaincy issue
CRICKET
Ombudsman finds Smith, Boucher and De Villiers showed racial prejudice
Sports
Five more West Indies squad members test positive for Covid
Sports
Pakistan outlast West Indies to take Twenty20 series
CRICKET
Women’s World Cup: India play opener against Pakistan
HEADLINE STORY
Kohli says given 90 minutes notice before ODI captaincy sacking
CRICKET
Rohit out of South Africa Tests due to injury
Sports
Sri Lanka ex-skipper Jayawardena appointed ‘consultant coach’
CRICKET
‘It was hot out there’: England lament slow over rate penalty
HEADLINE STORY
Kohli loses ODI captaincy, Rohit named India’s white-ball skipper
Sports
Security tight as West Indies give Pakistan cricket boost
Eastern Eye

Videos

Mrunal Thakur on Dhamaka, experience of working with Kartik Aaryan,…
Nushrratt Bharuccha on Chhorii, pressure of comparison with Lapachhapi, upcoming…
Abhimanyu Dassani on Meenakshi Sundareshwar, how his mom Bhagyashree reacted…
;

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW

CORONA VIRUS DOWNING STREET BRIEFING
Barnie Choudhury - Easterneye

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

Most Popular
‘Panic’ in Britain as Omicron crisis bites ahead of Christmas
Bangladesh marks 50 years since liberation war victory
Indian cricketers touch down for South Africa tour
Pakistan sweep West Indies 3-0 in T20Is after Covid scare
“Chhorii has delivered horror as well as a pertinent message…
Penguin acquires two new titles of filmmaker Satyajit Ray
Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE