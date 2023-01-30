Website Logo
  • Monday, January 30, 2023
Trending Now:  

Entertainment

Indian cricketer Axar Patel marries long-time girlfriend Meha Patel in Vadodara

For their wedding, the couple opted for heavily-embroidered white ensembles, instead of the traditional red.

Axar and Meha Patel (Photo credit: Instagram)

By: Mohnish Singh

Team India all-rounder Axar Patel tied the nuptial knot with his best friend and long-time girlfriend Meha Patel in a private ceremony in Vadodara, Gujarat, on January 26.

Axar, who took a leave from his national team commitments for family reasons, married his fiancé a year after he got engaged to her in January last year. Ishant Sharma and Jaydev Unadkat were the two cricketers who attended their wedding ceremony.

For their wedding, the couple opted for heavily-embroidered white ensembles, instead of the traditional red.

On Saturday, Axar took to social media and posted a heartfelt caption for his wife. Calling it a magical day, he wrote, “Married my best friend and it was the most magical day of our life. Thank you to all of our family and friends for making it even more special.”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Akshar Patel (@akshar.patel)

As soon as Axar dropped pictures on Instagram, reactions started pouring in from his teammates and other former cricketers. The funniest comment came from Suryakumar Yadav.

Referring to a popular dialogue of the hit Bollywood comedy film Dhamaal, Surya commented on the post: “Congratulations iss baaar acha hai ye situation me aage aa gaye (Congratulations, good that this time, you came forward in this situation)”, followed by laughing emojis.

The post also received a lot of love from fans and was shared across social media platforms.

Eastern Eye

Related Stories

NEWS
Rajinikanth follows Amitabh Bachchan; issues notice against unauthorised use of his name, image, and voice
Entertainment
‘Whenever Siddharth wants me to do Pathaan 2 I’ll do it’: Shah Rukh Khan
Entertainment
An actor always starts with empathy: Manoj Bajpayee on playing the common man
Entertainment
Shah Rukh Khan’s ‘Pathaan’ raises £50 million gross worldwide in first weekend
NEWS
Pakistani actor Adnan Siddiqui slams Mission Majnu for ‘misrepresentation of Pakistanis’: ‘Poor story, poorer execution,…
TELEVISION
Adil Ray onboards new Channel 5 drama The Inheritance; filming begins in Ireland
Entertainment
You’re meant to move forward: Shah Rukh Khan on big screen return with…
Entertainment
THE TOP 10 Things that made Sohrab Modi specialACTING
Entertainment
‘People enjoying my content feels good’
NEWS
Rajinikanth reveals how wife Latha helped him quit smoking and drinking when he…
Entertainment
Chinmay Mandlekar reacts to protests against Gandhi Godse: ‘You might like it or…
Entertainment
Nana Patekar to lead highly anticipated film The Vaccine War, announces director Vivek…
Eastern Eye

Videos

Mrunal Thakur on Dhamaka, experience of working with Kartik Aaryan,…
Nushrratt Bharuccha on Chhorii, pressure of comparison with Lapachhapi, upcoming…
Abhimanyu Dassani on Meenakshi Sundareshwar, how his mom Bhagyashree reacted…
Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE

CORONA VIRUS DOWNING STREET BRIEFING
Barnie Choudhury - Easterneye

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW