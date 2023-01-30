Indian cricketer Axar Patel marries long-time girlfriend Meha Patel in Vadodara

For their wedding, the couple opted for heavily-embroidered white ensembles, instead of the traditional red.

Axar and Meha Patel (Photo credit: Instagram)

By: Mohnish Singh

Team India all-rounder Axar Patel tied the nuptial knot with his best friend and long-time girlfriend Meha Patel in a private ceremony in Vadodara, Gujarat, on January 26.

Axar, who took a leave from his national team commitments for family reasons, married his fiancé a year after he got engaged to her in January last year. Ishant Sharma and Jaydev Unadkat were the two cricketers who attended their wedding ceremony.

For their wedding, the couple opted for heavily-embroidered white ensembles, instead of the traditional red.

On Saturday, Axar took to social media and posted a heartfelt caption for his wife. Calling it a magical day, he wrote, “Married my best friend and it was the most magical day of our life. Thank you to all of our family and friends for making it even more special.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Akshar Patel (@akshar.patel)

As soon as Axar dropped pictures on Instagram, reactions started pouring in from his teammates and other former cricketers. The funniest comment came from Suryakumar Yadav.

Referring to a popular dialogue of the hit Bollywood comedy film Dhamaal, Surya commented on the post: “Congratulations iss baaar acha hai ye situation me aage aa gaye (Congratulations, good that this time, you came forward in this situation)”, followed by laughing emojis.

The post also received a lot of love from fans and was shared across social media platforms.