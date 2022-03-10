Website Logo
  • Thursday, March 10, 2022
Trending Now:  
India Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 513,481
Total Cases 42,905,844
Today's Fatalities 255
Today's Cases 11,499
Pakistan Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
Sri Lanka Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
Bangladesh Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
UK Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
India corona update 
Total Fatalities 513,481
Total Cases 42,905,844
Today's Fatalities 255
Today's Cases 11,499

News

Indian Consulate in New York honours six trailblazing women

International Women’s Day celebrations at the Consulate General of India in New York

By: Pramod Thomas

THE Consulate General of India in New York has honoured Six trailblazing women on International Women’s Day for their leadership and pioneering contribution to various fields. 

The Consulate General and the Federation of Indian Associations (FIA) in various states honoured the women leaders at a special event on Tuesday (8).

Entrepreneur Sejal Lakhani Bhatt, first female South Asian Municipal Court Judge in New Jersey Dipti Vaid Dedhia, community activist Seema Kumar, entrepreneur and philanthropist Chaya Pamula, executive director of Girls on the Run NYC Allison Hauser, and executive director and group strategist Bankkai Group Priyanka Brahmbhatt were felicitated during the event.

Consul General Randhir Jaiswal said that the government of India is focused, determined and in action mode to bring women empowerment, women’s development and progress to the centre of the country’s growth and prosperity.

Jaiswal also expressed hope that the world would achieve the sustainable development goal of gender equality and women empowerment by 2030.

FIA President Kenny Desai said: “Nari shakti has impacted our culture for centuries and played a major role in building and enhancing society. The commemoration calls for celebrating the “social, cultural, economic and political achievements of all women in society and in our lives. 

“This year’s awardees have made their mark at the highest levels and contributed significantly to the community. They are challenging gender stereotypes and their diverse representation accelerates the process of creating a gender-balanced world.”

FIA Chairman Ankur Vaidya congratulated the honourees and highlighted the significant role played by women in shaping a person’s life.

Abha Jaiswal, a dentist and a leading public health specialist said the International Women’s Day is a call to action and a day to reflect on what has been done and what still needs to be done.

”For women empowerment to be real and permanent, it is imperative to collectively engage every section of our society. Let’s work towards it. It’s a continuum,” she said.

Eastern Eye

Related Stories

US
US congressional hearing questions India’s UN vote on Ukraine issue
News
Sewa International evacuates 467 Africans from Ukraine
News
India-China tensions ‘worst’ in over four decades: US admiral
News
Spiritual centre Pamarth Niketan honours women
UK
UK launches girls’ education drive for India on Women’s Day
News
Ukraine war: India set to wind up its evacuation mission
News
India’s Aam Aadmi Party gets election boost to take on Modi
INDIA
Modi’s party retains Indian mega-state; AAP sweeps Punjab
News
TUC: BME workers are overrepresented on zero-hours contracts
PAKISTAN
Pakistan’s opposition submits no-trust motion against Imran Khan
News
Bina Mehta among inspirational women recognised at the GG2 Leadership and Diversity Awards
PAKISTAN
Daesh bomber of Pakistan mosque was ‘Afghan’
Eastern Eye

Videos

Mrunal Thakur on Dhamaka, experience of working with Kartik Aaryan,…
Nushrratt Bharuccha on Chhorii, pressure of comparison with Lapachhapi, upcoming…
Abhimanyu Dassani on Meenakshi Sundareshwar, how his mom Bhagyashree reacted…
Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW

CORONA VIRUS DOWNING STREET BRIEFING
Barnie Choudhury - Easterneye

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

Most Popular
Hrithik Roshan’s Fighter to now release on Sept 28, 2023
Akshay Kumar: I don’t carry the burden of box office
Composer Devi Sri Prasad in high demand after the success…
US congressional hearing questions India’s UN vote on Ukraine issue
Indian Consulate in New York honours six trailblazing women
Sewa International evacuates 467 Africans from Ukraine