Indian badminton star Sania Nehwal tests positive for Covid-19 at Thailand Open - EasternEye
Trending Now
India's Saina Nehwal reacts after losing a point against China's Chen Yufei during their women's singles match at the 2019 Sudirman Cup world badminton championships in Nanning in China's southern Guangxi region on May 22, 2019. (Photo by WANG ZHAO / AFP) (Photo credit should read WANG ZHAO/AFP via Getty Images)

Indian badminton star Sania Nehwal tests positive for Covid-19 at Thailand Open

Indian badminton star Saina Nehwal tested positive for Covid-19 at the Thailand Open on Tuesday (12), as officials rushed to contain a potential outbreak on day one of the sport’s restart tournament.



Nehwal, who was receiving medical treatment at a Bangkok hospital, was one of four players to test positive, the Badminton World Federation said.

But specimens from the three other players — India’s HS Prannoy and an unnamed Egyptian and German — later tested negative on re-examination and they will undergo fresh tests on Tuesday.

Nehwal, the former world number one and 2012 Olympic bronze medallist, tweeted that she was told to go to hospital “just before” her opening match.



Nehwal’s husband, men’s singles competitor Parupalli Kashyap, has gone into hotel isolation.

“The entire Indian team has been categorised high-risk by Thai health authorities and all players and their entourage are currently self-quarantining in their rooms at the hotel,” the Indian federation said in a statement.

The federation confirmed that despite being considered “high-risk” other Indian players were still allowed to go to Muang Thong Thani’s Impact Arena for their matches on Tuesday.



In further bad news for India, Rio Olympics silver medallist PV Sindhu was a high-profile casualty on day one as she lost to Denmark’s Mia Blichfeldt, 16-21, 26-24, 21-13.

The Thailand Open is badminton’s restart tournament after the sport was all but sidelined since the All England Championships in March because of the pandemic.

It is the first of three consecutive tournaments played in strict bio-secure conditions and behind closed doors in Bangkok, culminating in the World Tour Finals from January 27.



Thailand’s badminton chief last month told AFP the tournaments would be the “safest in the world”.








Most Popular

Narindar Saroop brought the Tories closer to Asians

Study reveals significant gap between the proportion of minority ethnic students and teachers in English schools

The best of 2020

UK-India to form new virtual hub to deliver vaccines 'to prevent future pandemics'

After catastrophic year, Bollywood hopes for a 2021 comeback



Adblocker detected! Please consider reading this notice.

We've detected that you are using an Adblocker which is preventing the page from fully loading.

We don't have any banner, Flash, animation, obnoxious sound, or popup ad. We do not implement these annoying types of ads!

We depend on the revenues generated to operate the site, and continue to bring you great news content

Please add www.easterneye.biz to your ad blocking whitelist or disable your adblocking software.

×