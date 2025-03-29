Skip to content
Search

Latest Stories

Indian and American investors delay Hundred deals: report

Leading the pushback are Reliance Industries which purchased a 49 per cent stake in Oval Invincibles

Indian and American investors delay Hundred deals: report

FILE PHOTO: The Oval Invincibles celebrate after The Hundred Final between Oval Invincibles and Southern Brave at Lord's Cricket Ground on August 18, 2024. (Photo: Getty Images)

Pramod Thomas
By Pramod ThomasMar 29, 2025
Pramod Thomas
See Full Bio


THE England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) has extended the deadline for finalising the £520 million sale of The Hundred franchises after pushback from several prospective owners, particularly the Indian and American investors behind the two London teams.

The eight-week exclusivity window agreed in February has passed without contracts being signed, with negotiations now expected to continue until at least the end of April. While all parties remain committed to completing the deals, several key issues remain unresolved, the Telegraph reported.

At the heart of the delay is the participation agreement – the main legal document between the ECB and investors – with four of the eight buyers raising concerns about its terms.

Leading the pushback are Reliance Industries, owned by India's wealthy Ambani family who purchased a 49 per cent stake in Oval Invincibles for £123m, and Cricket Investor Holdings, a US-led consortium of tech entrepreneurs who bid £295m for London Spirit at Lord's.

According to sources close to the negotiations, the most significant sticking point revolves around control of future television rights. The ECB currently includes The Hundred as part of its bundled deal with Sky Sports, which runs until 2028.

Chairman and managing director of Reliance Industries Mukesh Ambani along with his wife Nita Mukesh Ambani (Photo: Getty Images)

The governing body wants to maintain this arrangement for the 2028-2032 cycle, while several new owners are questioning why the tournament cannot be sold separately to the highest bidder – the model used in India.

"It is about what-ifs in the future," one source told the newspaper. Another described the situation as a "major issue" with owners "flexing muscles with ECB," though the board insists no one is "on the verge of walking away."

The television rights issue is particularly significant for Reliance Industries, which has interests in media through its joint venture with Disney and ownership of telecoms firm Jio. For the new owners to recoup their substantial investments, increasing the value of The Hundred's overseas TV deals will be crucial.

Other concerns raised include potential conflicts between ECB sponsors and those brought in by new owners, as well as schedule clashes with the summer Olympics in 2028 and 2032, which now include cricket.

ECB chief executive Richard Gould is reportedly flying to India soon for further talks with investors. The board has engaged high-powered lawyers Latham & Watkins – previously involved in the Manchester United sale and acquisitions of Chelsea – to assist with negotiations.

Despite the delays, multiple sources from all sides have expressed confidence that agreements will eventually be reached. One investor told the BBC they would be "flabbergasted" if any franchise buyer pulled out at this stage.

The sale process has exceeded the ECB's expectations, with The Hundred auction realising an overall valuation of £975m across its eight franchises. The board is selling its 49 per cent stake in each franchise, with host grounds retaining the other 51 per cent.

Once finalised, the £520m cash injection will transform English cricket finances. The recreational game is set to receive £50m, while non-host grounds will get between £20-27m each. The money will also help pay off county cricket's debt and enable investment in stadiums and player development.

ECB chair Richard Thompson previously called the sale "a game-changer for cricket," noting that the new partners are "global leaders in sport, technology, investment and commerce" who share the ambition to build The Hundred as a "world-class sporting spectacle."

According to reports, the 2025 season of The Hundred is expected to proceed with minimal changes, with both the ECB and investors viewing it as a transitional year while negotiations continue.

ambani familyecbengland and waleshundred franchiseindian investorslondon spiritoval invinciblesreliance industrieshundred

Related News

Salman Khan
Entertainment

Salman Khan slammed by Muslim cleric for wearing £32,000 Ayodhya Ram temple watch, calls it 'haram'

India bids for 2030 Games with eye on 2036 Olympics
Sports

India bids for 2030 Games with eye on 2036 Olympics

Court reopens Asian child sex offender's deportation case
News

Court reopens Asian child sex offender's deportation case

India launches Operation Brahma to aid quake-hit Myanmar
News

India launches Operation Brahma to aid quake-hit Myanmar

More For You

Government vows to block 'two-tier' sentencing guidelines for minorities
Shabana Mahmood (Picture by Christopher Furlong/Getty Images)

Government vows to block 'two-tier' sentencing guidelines for minorities

THE government on Friday (28) pledged it would legislate to prevent judges considering a convict's background, rejecting new "two-tier" sentencing guidelines about to take effect.

The Labour government and the opposition Conservatives both oppose the new guidance -- due to come into force in April -- that would require a pre-sentence report examining a defendant's circumstances before handing out punishment for someone of an ethnic, cultural or faith minority.

Keep ReadingShow less
Lakshmi-Mittal-Getty

Mittal, who built his steel business over five decades, moved to the UK in 1995. (Photo: Getty Images)

Getty Images

Lakshmi Mittal may leave UK after non-dom tax abolition: report

STEEL tycoon Lakshmi Mittal is considering leaving the UK following the government’s decision to abolish the non-domiciled tax status. The move would make him one of the most prominent entrepreneurs to leave due to the tax reform.

Mittal, who has lived in the UK for three decades, has informed associates that his departure is likely due to Labour’s decision to end the non-dom regime, which allowed certain residents to avoid paying UK tax on foreign income.

Keep ReadingShow less
Powerful Earthquake Shakes Myanmar and Thailand – Details Here

Rescuers work at the site of a collapsed building after the tremors of a strong earthquake that struck central Myanmar on Friday affected Bangkok, Thailand, on March 28. (Photo: Reuters)

Reuters

Strong earthquake hits Myanmar and Thailand

A POWERFUL earthquake struck Myanmar on Friday, with tremors felt in neighbouring Thailand, causing a 30-storey building under construction to collapse in Bangkok. Dozens of workers were trapped, and authorities declared a state of emergency.

The 7.7-magnitude quake was recorded northwest of Sagaing in Myanmar in the afternoon at a shallow depth, according to the United States Geological Survey (USGS). A 6.4-magnitude aftershock followed shortly after in the same region.

Keep ReadingShow less
Harshita Brella: High court blasts Delhi police inaction
Brella's body was discovered in the boot of a car in Ilford, east London, on 14 November. (Photo: Northamptonshire Police)

Harshita Brella: High court blasts Delhi police inaction

INDIAN authorities are under intense scrutiny after the Delhi high court criticised police efforts to locate Pankaj Lamba, the prime suspect in the murder of his wife Harshita Brella. The ongoing international manhunt has revealed a series of investigative failures, with the court describing the Delhi Police's approach as "utterly incompetent".

Brella was found dead in the boot of a car in Ilford, East London, in November 2024. Her husband was charged in absentia with murder, two counts of rape, sexual assault, and controlling behaviour shortly after her death.

Keep ReadingShow less
Streeting: Health deal signals new era in UK-India ties

Foreign Office minister Catherine West, health secretary Wes Streeting and equalities minister Seema Malhotra during the Holi Reception in London.

Streeting: Health deal signals new era in UK-India ties

THE recent health and life sciences agreement between the UK and India will strengthen cooperation on healthcare innovation and security in both countries, health secretary Wes Streeting said.

Speaking at the Holi reception organised by the 1928 Institute, who are the secretariat for the India All-Party Parliamentary Group, in London on Monday (24), he added that the contribution of British Indians has been pivotal in the growth of the NHS since its inception in 1948, and a robust partnership between the two nations will ensure we have a healthcare provider 'fit for the future'.

Keep ReadingShow less
© Copyright 2025 Garavi Gujarat Publications Ltd & Asian Media Group USA Inc