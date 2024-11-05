Indian American women cite abortion rights as key election factor

In 2022, the Supreme Court overturned Roe v Wade, ending the constitutional right to abortion and allowing states to impose bans or restrictions. (Photo: Getty Images)

By: EasternEye

ABORTION rights are shaping Indian American women’s voting preferences in the upcoming US presidential election. As members of the second-largest immigrant community in the country, many Indian American women are supporting candidates who advocate for reproductive rights.

Meeta Damani, an Indian American documentary filmmaker based in New Jersey, has been working on community issues focused on women and children. “It is a crucial issue for both men and women in the Indian American community as well. It is interconnected; if there is a woman and the child is going to be born unhealthy, that is going to affect the entire family. At the end of the day, it is about freedom and one’s choice. I feel the women voters will make their voice very clear,” she said.

Among Indian American women, abortion rights have become a high-priority policy issue in the 2024 election cycle. Priya, a marketing professional from New Jersey, expressed her perspective on the matter, saying it shouldn’t even be an issue. “Who would have thought that after coming to a first world country like America, abortion rights would even be an issue for women. If it is my body, it should be my choice. As simple as that. As women voters, if you have the opportunity to support a party that wants to keep your rights intact, you will absolutely do that,” she said.

In 2022, the Supreme Court overturned Roe v Wade, ending the constitutional right to abortion and allowing states to impose bans or restrictions. Many states have since enacted restrictive abortion laws, making reproductive rights a key issue for many women voters. Democratic-led states have moved to protect abortion rights, with some becoming sanctuaries for people seeking care.

Supreet, an IT professional, highlighted the challenges posed by the restrictions. She noted that some employers have responded by offering support to employees in restricted states. “The good part is that a lot of employers are coming up with policies that support women. So even if the company is in a state where it is illegal, they are giving them the means to go to other states. The good part is that corporate America is supportive of women but the government may or may not be. That is why it is important to look at it seriously. I definitely feel the women voters will support the party that is pro-abortion,” Supreet said.

The Indian American Attitudes Survey (IAAS), which polled Indian American citizens from September 18 to October 15, revealed a new gender gap in voting preferences. The survey found that 67 per cent of Indian American women plan to vote for Kamala Harris, compared to 53 per cent of men. The gap is more noticeable among younger voters, with over 70 per cent of women above age 40 intending to vote for Harris, versus 60 per cent of men.

Sonal Sharma, an immigration lawyer serving the Indian American community, observed that while abortion is a significant issue, it isn’t the only one affecting voters. “It is a complex issue, despite abortion being so sensitive, the polls are 50-50 divided. So, one can see it is not the only issue important to people. We however saw in states where the legislature tried to bring more strict abortion laws, those were rejected. We will have to see what happens,” she said.

Political campaigns have taken note of the importance of abortion rights for Indian American women. Kamala Harris has made the issue central to her campaign, while reproductive rights advocacy groups continue to engage Indian American voters. With over 5.2 million people of Indian origin in the US, women in this demographic remain a significant force, and as election day approaches, abortion rights will likely continue to influence their political choices.

(With inputs from PTI)