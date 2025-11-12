Skip to content
Search

Latest Stories

Indian carriers bypass Gulf hubs with direct global routes

IndiGo, Air India and Akasa Air reshape international travel as direct flights cut journey times and challenge Middle Eastern transit dominance

IndiGo

IndiGo has launched over 10 new direct routes in 2025 from Mumbai and Delhi

iStock
Ashya Rose
By Ashya RoseNov 12, 2025
Ashya Rose
See Full Bio

Highlights

  • IndiGo launches daily Mumbai-London Heathrow service using Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner.
  • Dubai's Indian transit passengers expected to drop from 5 m (2023) to 2.5 m by end-2025.
  • Akasa Air to launch international flights from Delhi, eyes Singapore, Uzbekistan and Vietnam.

Indian airlines are fundamentally reshaping international travel, offering passengers direct routes that bypass traditional Gulf hubs and save up to six hours in journey time.

IndiGo has commenced daily non-stop flights between Mumbai and London Heathrow using Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner aircraft in a dual-class configuration with Economy and IndiGoStretch business product. The service connects two major global financial centres, with departures from Mumbai at 14:45 hours, arriving in London at 19:20 hours.

"This route is not just a new destination for us, it's a bridge between cultures, businesses, and families. This also marks a defining moment in IndiGo's journey towards becoming a truly global airline," pointed Pieter Elbers, chief executive officer of IndiGo.

The shift is dramatically impacting Middle Eastern carriers. According to Dubai Airports, of 11.9 m Indian passengers in 2023, over 5 m transited via Dubai. By end-2025, of the projected 6 m passengers, only 2.5 m are expected to transit, a 50 per cent reduction.

IndiGo has launched over 10 new direct routes in 2025, including Manchester, Amsterdam, Copenhagen and Athens from Mumbai and Delhi. The carrier operates 2,300-plus daily flights with 420-plus aircraft and is receiving one aircraft weekly. By 2027, when 60 Airbus A350 wide-body aircraft arrive, expansion is set to accelerate.

Rising competitive momentum

Akasa Air is expanding its footprint with international flights from Delhi launching soon, according to co-founder and chief commercial officer Praveen Iyer.

The airline, which started operations in August 2022, currently operates a fleet of 30 aircraft serving 24 domestic and six international destinations including Doha, Jeddah, Riyadh, Abu Dhabi, Kuwait City and Phuket.

Iyer noted that they will look at operating flights to various overseas destinations, including Singapore, Uzbekistan, Indonesia, Vietnam and Tashkent. The airline holds firm orders for 226 Boeing 737 MAX aircraft and expects faster deliveries as Boeing increases production.

Air India has announced plans to restart direct flights between New Delhi and Tel Aviv from 1st January 2026, while expanding frequencies to Bangkok and Manila.

Sanjay Kumar, executive director at SpiceJet, told The Core that international airlines including Gulf carriers are already feeling the pressure by either reducing fares or increasing capacity. This is a new challenge so far as Indian carriers are concerned.

The transformation offers passengers tangible benefits - no transit visas, no airport layovers, four to six hours saved, lower fares and reduced stress through point-to-point precision.

Despite these headwinds, Indian carriers are capturing market share from Gulf and European legacy airlines, with industry analysts projecting IndiGo alone could capture 10–15 per cent of long-haul India–Europe traffic by 2027.

avaitioninternational flightsindian airlines

Related News

reliance-walt-disney-merger-india
Business

Google to give free Gemini AI access to all Reliance Jio users

Indian gold investment
Featured

Indian gold investment demand surges despite price rally

N Chandrasekaran
Business

India's Tata Group hit by internal power struggle among trustees

More For You

PayPal

PayPal has introduced three membership tiers with higher tiers offering up to 50 per cent additional points value and access to exclusive experiences.

iStock

PayPal relaunches in UK with new loyalty programme and debit card

Highlights

  • Free loyalty programme offers 1,000 points worth £10 to spend at checkout.
  • New debit card earns 10 times more points than standard payment methods.
  • PayPal Credit expands to in-store purchases with physical and virtual cards.

PayPal has relaunched its services in the United Kingdom with the introduction of a free loyalty scheme and its first consumer debit card, marking a significant shift from purely online transactions to in-store payments. This comes nearly two years after it restructured its operations there following Brexit.

The digital wallet provider unveiled PayPal+ today, a loyalty programme now available to nearly 30 million UK customers before rolling out globally. Members earn points on purchases made online and in physical shops using PayPal balance, linked cards, or Buy Now Pay Later options.

Keep ReadingShow less
© Copyright 2025 Garavi Gujarat Publications Ltd & Asian Media Group USA Inc
Contact Us