IndiGo expands to Europe with two direct flight routes

INDIGO will start operating direct flights from Mumbai to Manchester and Amsterdam with leased Boeing 787-9 aircraft in July, the airline said, adding that services to the UK city will also mark the airline’s long-haul debut.

The airline, which has been expanding both its fleet and international network, will begin the Mumbai–Manchester service on July 1, followed by Mumbai–Amsterdam on July 2, according to releases issued last Wednesday (21).

Both services will be operated three times a week and complimentary hot meals will be offered to the passengers on these routes.

The airline’s CEO, Pieter Elbers, said its long-haul foray marks a pivotal moment in its global expansion journey.

“We are very proud as well as excited to open the sale of our first long-haul service connecting Mumbai with Manchester, a very special route in many ways,” he added.

Recently, IndiGo signed agreements with Norse Atlantic Airways to damp-lease six Boeing 787-9 Dreamliners.

“These aircraft will support IndiGo’s debut into the European market, starting with Manchester and Amsterdam, while the airline awaits the delivery of its A321XLR from this year and A350-900 aircraft from 2027 onwards,” IndiGo said.

With a fleet of over 400 planes, IndiGo currently operates more than 2,200 daily flights connecting more than 90 domestic and 40 international destinations.

InterGlobe Aviation, IndiGo’s parent company, last Wednesday posted its highest-ever fourth quarter profit after tax of `30.675 billion (£267m), mainly helped by strong air travel demand.

The company’s profit after tax in the three months ended March 2025 jumped 62 per cent from `18.948bn (£164m) from the previous year. In the fourth quarter of the 2024- 25 fiscal, IndiGo’s capacity increased 21 per cent to 42.1 billion, while the number of passengers carried rose 19.6 per cent to 31.9 million, according to a release. The airline, which currently has a little over 64 per cent domestic market share, carried 118 million passengers in 2024-2025.

While discussing the financial results, IndiGo CEO Pieter Elbers said the airline is fully compliant with all regulatory frameworks and regulations for operating flights with planes leased from Turkish Airlines and that it is for the government to decide on the renewal of the leases.

The comments came against the backdrop of the Indian aviation watchdog, BCAS, on May 15, revoking the security clearance for Turkish company Celebi Airport Services India Pvt Ltd in the “interest of national security”, days after Turkiye backed Pakistan over the recent conflict.

IndiGo is operating direct flights to Istanbul with two leased Boeing 777 aircraft from Turkish Airlines having over 500 seats each. The current leases for the two Turkish Airlines planes are ending this month.

It also offers codeshare seats to more than 40 points in Europe and the US through its long-standing codeshare partnership with the Turkish carrier.