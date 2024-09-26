India aim for clean sweep against Bangladesh in final Test

India are on track for an 18th consecutive series win at home, highlighting their stronghold in Test cricket.

India’s team members attend a practice session at the Green Park Cricket Stadium in Kanpur on September 25, 2024, ahead of their second cricket Test match against Bangladesh. (Photo: Getty Images)

By: EasternEye

INDIA will look to their senior players, Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma, to perform as they aim for a clean sweep against Bangladesh in the second and final Test starting on Friday.

In the first Test, India secured a comfortable win in Chennai, thanks to Ravichandran Ashwin’s all-round performance, Shubman Gill’s century, Ravindra Jadeja’s steady batting, and Rishabh Pant’s strong comeback. Despite early pressure from Bangladesh’s pace attack on day one, India managed to turn the game around and reaffirm their dominance in home conditions.

India are on track for an 18th consecutive series win at home, highlighting their stronghold in Test cricket. After making a successful return in limited-overs cricket, Pant showed that his contributions in the Test arena remain crucial. He appears to have added a new layer to his game by balancing his attacking play with caution when needed, making him an even more valuable player.

However, both Kohli and Rohit failed to make an impact in the first Test. Bangladesh’s pace bowlers, Hasan Mahmud and Taskin Ahmed, bowled well on a helpful pitch, limiting India’s top order. Kohli, playing his first home Test since March 2023, looked out of touch. Both he and Rohit will be eager to return to form ahead of a long Test season.

Possible team changes

The pitch at Green Park, traditionally a slow track that assists spin, is expected to support fast bowlers early in the match before slowing down as it progresses. This could lead India to field three spinners instead of three pacers. Akash Deep might be replaced by Kuldeep Yadav if they opt for this strategy. Axar Patel could also come in if India prioritises batting depth over spin options.

In the last Test at Green Park in 2021, India played three spinners — Ashwin, Jadeja, and Axar — in a match that ended in a thrilling draw against New Zealand. Bangladesh, who struggled with the bat in Chennai, could make changes to their lineup as well. Their team management has given conflicting statements about Shakib Al Hasan’s availability after a finger injury in the first Test. If Shakib is unavailable, Bangladesh may bring in left-arm spinner Taijul Islam or off-spinner Nayeem Hasan to strengthen their bowling attack.

Jadeja nearing a milestone

Ravindra Jadeja, who has played 73 Tests, is on the verge of reaching a significant milestone. He needs just one more wicket to become the second-fastest player in history to achieve the double of 3000 runs and 300 wickets in Test cricket. England’s Ian Botham holds the record, having reached the milestone in 72 matches.

Conditions to watch

The humid weather in the region could pose a challenge for the players. India opted for an optional practice session on Thursday to conserve their energy. There are also forecasts of rain on the first and third days, which could interrupt play.

India have never lost a Test to Bangladesh, and the visitors will need a special performance to change that statistic in the final match of the series.

Teams (from):

India: Rohit Sharma (C), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, KL Rahul, Sarfaraz Khan, Rishabh Pant (WK), Dhruv Jurel (WK), R Ashwin, R Jadeja, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohd. Siraj, Akash Deep, Jasprit Bumrah, Yash Dayal.

Bangladesh: Najmul Hossain Shanto (C), Mahmudul Hasan Joy, Zakir Hasan, Shadman Islam, Mominul Haque, Mushfiqur Rahim (WK), Shakib Al Hasan, Litton Kumer Das, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Taijul Islam, Nayeem Hasan, Nahid Rana, Hasan Mahmud, Taskin Ahmed, Syed Khaled Ahmed, Jaker Ali Anik.

(With inputs from PTI)