Website Logo
  • Monday, June 21, 2021
Trending Now:  
India corona update 
Total Fatalities 3,88,135
Total Cases 29,935,221
Today's Fatalities 1,422
Today's Cases 53,256
India corona update 
Total Fatalities 3,88,135
Total Cases 29,935,221
Today's Fatalities 1,422
Today's Cases 53,256

INDIA

India vaccinates record 8 million in a single day as new guidelines come into effect

A health worker prepares a jab of Covishield vaccine at a club in India on June 21, 2021. (Photo by DIPTENDU DUTTA/AFP via Getty Images)

By: ShubhamGhosh

INDIA on Monday (21) saw a record eight million vaccines being administered as a major boost to its battle against the deadly coronavirus pandemic.

The country’s health ministry revealed the data on the first day of revised guidelines for the country’s vaccination drive.

The number of doses administered on Monday was the highest in a day since the drive was launched in the world’s second-most populous country on January 16.

India is the second-worst affected nation with almost 30 million cases, next only to the United States with 33.5 million.

Around 283 million people have been vaccinated in India so far.

Prime minister Narendra Modi said: “(The) central government is beginning the ‘Free Vaccination For All campaign’ for every Indian from today. The biggest beneficiary of this phase of India’s vaccination drive shall be the poor, the middle class and the youth of the country. All of us should pledge to get ourselves vaccinated. Together we will defeat Covid-19.”

Indian prime minister Narendra Modi (Photo by PRAKASH SINGH/AFP via Getty Images)

Well done India, says Modi

He also lauded the vaccination numbers of Monday tweeting: “Today’s record-breaking vaccination numbers are gladdening. The vaccine remains our strongest weapon to fight COVID-19. Congratulations to those who got vaccinated and kudos to all the front-line warriors working hard to ensure so many citizens got the vaccine. Well done India!”

India’s health minister Dr Harsh Vardhan also praised the vaccination numbers while environment minister Prakash Javadekar said on Twitter: “Almost 75 lakh vaccine (7.5 million) doses administered today so far and counting….”

Under the revised guidelines released by the central government on June 8, ministers will procure 75 per cent of the vaccines made by domestic manufacturers.

These would be provided free of charge to the states and union territories which will then administer them to all citizens for free through government vaccination centres.

Everyone aged above 18 years is eligible for the free vaccines.

Earlier, the states and private hospitals were allowed to procure 50 per cent of the vaccines following demands for decentralisation of the process. However, following complaints from several states, including those on funding, the prime minister came up with the revised guidelines.

Eastern Eye

Related Stories

News
Modi government backtracks on payments to families of Covid victims
News
‘Cooped up’ Indians throng malls and markets weeks after Covid surge
INDIA
Emirates to fly from India again after ban over virus
INDIA
Police summon Twitter’s India head over assault video
INDIA
Boatman in India praised for rescuing baby girl floating in a box on the Ganges
INDIA
Uttarakhand orders probe into ‘fake Covid tests’ at April Kumbh Mela
News
Indian NGOs among charities to receive aid from billionaire Mackenzie Scott
INDIA
Covid-19: Youth in the ‘high thousands’ purchase life insurance in India
News
Exclusive: We hope Mayawati gives us tickets for 2022 UP polls, else we’ll…
INDIA
Covid-19 has created an ‘ecosystem’ of innovation in India: Biocon chief Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw
News
Indian billionaire admits cheating to beat chess legend Anand in charity game
INDIA
Indian Prime Minister Modi calls for reducing pressure on land & its resources
Eastern Eye

Videos

RRR: Ram Charan resumes shooting for SS Rajamouli’s directorial
Sherni Movie Review | Vidya Balan | Vijay Raaz |…
Vidya Balan on Sherni, shooting in a jungle, Oscars, sexism…

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE
Most Popular
Kartik Aaryan’s Hindi remake of Ala Vaikunthapuramaloo titled Shehzada
Tamannaah Bhatia and team wrap up Maestro
Malavika Mohanan starts initiative to educate children from tribal communities
Ranveer Singh resumes work; shoots for a high-profile film
Tiger Shroff’s Ganapath to roll on September 20
Vasan Bala on pop-culture references in his films: It’s a…