  • Saturday, October 09, 2021
India, UK plan clean energy transition drive in power sector

This move was deliberated at 3rd India-UK Energy for Growth Partnership Ministerial Energy Dialogue. (iStock Image)

By: Sattwik Biswal

INDIA and the United Kingdom have set in motion concrete action plans for driving clean energy transition in power sector. This was deliberated at 3rd India-UK Energy for Growth Partnership Ministerial Energy Dialogue.

“Both sides will set in motion concrete action plans for driving clean energy transition in the power sector,” a power ministry statement said.

The 3rd India-UK Energy for Growth Partnership Ministerial Energy Dialogue was co-chaired by union minister for power and new and renewable energy RK Singh from the Indian side and Kwasi Kwarteng MP, secretary of state for business, energy and industrial strategy (BEIS) from the UK side.

The dialogue was held last evening virtually, it stated.

Energy transition was a major area of discussion in the dialogue and the energy ministers spoke in detail on the ongoing energy transition activities in their respective countries with focus on renewables, including solar, offshore wind, storage, electric vehicles (EVs) and alternative fuels, it added.

The UK side presented a detailed summary of the significant ongoing work and the past work done in the last two years under the umbrella of bilateral cooperation which was appreciated and endorsed by both the sides.

The dignitaries welcomed Roadmap 2030 for India-UK future relations launched by both countries’ prime ministers during India-UK Virtual Summit in May 2021 and identified various future areas of collaboration in line with the roadmap.

The sides deliberated and agreed on a forward action plan on power and clean transport, renewables, green finance and clean energy research as part of Roadmap 2030, covering a range of topics including smart grids, energy storage, green hydrogen, charging infrastructure, battery storage and need of mobilising investments in renewable energy along with other proposals under multilateral collaboration.

The dialogue concluded with both sides underlining the importance of international co-operation in securing affordable and sustainable energy for the world while setting in motion, concrete action plans for driving the clean energy transition in power sector, it stated.

(PTI)

Eastern Eye

Eastern Eye

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

