India, UK review defence ties, agree to boost collaboration

The meeting comes ahead of the UK’s deployment of its aircraft carrier HMS Prince of Wales, which is set to sail from Portsmouth on April 22 for an Indo-Pacific mission that includes a planned port visit to India.

The dialogue was co-chaired by India’s defence secretary Rajesh Kumar Singh and the UK’s permanent secretary David Williams. (Photo: X/@UKDefenceIndia)

Vivek Mishra
By Vivek MishraApr 17, 2025
INDIA and the United Kingdom reviewed their defence relationship at the 24th Defence Consultative Group meeting held in London this week, with a focus on strengthening defence industry collaboration and supporting the 'Make in India' initiative.

The dialogue was co-chaired by India’s defence secretary Rajesh Kumar Singh and the UK’s permanent secretary David Williams. Both sides discussed ways to deepen bilateral defence cooperation.

The defence ministries of India and the UK confirmed the completion of the dialogue through updates on social media.

"The 24th India-UK Defence Consultative Group meeting in London saw defence secretary Rajesh Kumar Singh and UK counterpart David Williams co-chair discussions, aimed at deepening bilateral defence cooperation,” the Indian Ministry of Defence said.

"Key focus areas included expanding defence industry collaboration and promoting the 'Make in India' initiative, especially in niche and emerging technologies,” the statement added.

The meeting comes ahead of the UK’s deployment of its aircraft carrier HMS Prince of Wales, which is set to sail from Portsmouth on April 22 for an Indo-Pacific mission that includes a planned port visit to India.

The Carrier Strike Group deployment, named Operation Highmast, will involve UK armed forces conducting operations and joint exercises with partners and allies, including India.

"The group will transit through the Indian Ocean, conducting exercises and port visits with partners including the US, India, Singapore and Malaysia, before joining 19 partner nations for Exercise Talisman Sabre near Australia, and then training alongside the Japanese Self-Defence Forces and conducting a port visit to India,” stated the UK Ministry of Defence.

The Indo-Pacific region is considered important for UK trade, with imports and exports valued in billions of pounds. The deployment will also allow UK companies to participate in trade events during the port visits.

(With inputs from PTI)

