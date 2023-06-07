India train tragedy: UK Parliament conveys condolences

Labour MP Virendra Sharma tables the motion in the Commons

Labour MP Virendra Sharma (Image credit: parliament.uk)

By: Chandrashekar Bhat

A MOTION has been tabled in the House of Commons to convey cross-party condolences to India over the loss of lives as a result of the three-train collision in Odisha last week.



The Early Day Motion (EDM), tabled on Monday (5) by the Labour MP for Southall in London, Virendra Sharma, has attracted signatures from several other members of Parliament including Navendu Mishra, the Labour MP for Stockport in northern England and chair of the All Party Parliamentary Group (APPG) for India (Trade and Investment).



EDMs are short parliamentary proposals that give MPs the opportunity to publicise a cause and are often used to show widespread support for a particular issue.



“That this House conveys condolences to the people of Odisha and the Republic of India following the tragedy of the railway collision in Odisha; pays tribute to the work of railway workers, the emergency services and all first responders in saving lives and securing the safety of those present; remembers the more than 280 people killed and nearly 1,000 injured; and further conveys sympathies to the families and loved ones of those in the accident,” reads the EDM.



The train collision, which occurred on June 2, is one of the worst railway accidents in decades and triggered an international outpouring of support and condolence messages. At least 288 people were killed and more than 900 were injured in the accident.



“The news from Odisha last week was deeply distressing and my thoughts are with the families of those that died and were injured. As ever, the work of the emergency services was heroic,” said Mishra.



(PTI)