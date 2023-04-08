Website Logo
  • Saturday, April 08, 2023
Trending Now:  

HEADLINE STORY

India to ramp up testing as Covid-19 cases climb

The prevalence of XBB.1.16 increased to 35.8 per cent in March

A child wears a face mask while at a government hospital, since a rise in Covid-19 coronavirus cases, in Chennai on April 1, 2023. (Photo: Getty Images)

By: Pramod Thomas

Indian government asked states to identify emergency hotspots and ramp up-testing for Covid-19, after the country recorded its highest daily case count since September, a Reuters tally showed on Friday (7).

There were 6,050 new cases of Covid-19 in the last 24 hours, the federal health ministry said on Friday, continuing a sharp upward trend since a lull last year.

At a meeting to review the degree to which the states are prepared, health minister Mansukh Mandaviya asked them to ramp up genome testing and conduct mock drills in hospitals, a government statement said.

Daily new cases have nearly tripled from around 2,000 at the end of March.

The prevalence of XBB.1.16, classified as a variant of interest by the World Health Organisation, increased from 21.6 per cent in February to 35.8 per cent in March, the health ministry said, adding there that was no evidence of an increase in hospitalisations or deaths.

Active cases totalled more than 28,300 with 14 deaths during the last 24 hours, taking the country’s official death toll from the disease to 530,943.

India has recorded more than 44.7 million confirmed cases of Covid-19 since the start of the pandemic three years ago, the third-highest tally after the US and China.

Eastern Eye

Related Stories

INDIA
Ukraine minister Emine Dzhaparova to visit India
News
Pakistan minister demands Supreme Court chief justice’s resignation
INDIA
Pakistan terms India’s letter on Indus Water Treaty review as ‘vague’
News
Timing of Murrell’s arrest has nothing to do with SNP leadership contest: Humza Yousaf
News
‘No clear evidence of Islamophobia’ in Nusrat Ghani’s 2020 sacking
HEADLINE STORY
UK government, companies pause engagement with business lobby CBI
INDIA
UK pauses expulsion of Nepalese guards rescued from Kabul
News
Optician convicted of pushing his wife to death at Arthur’s Seat
News
Braverman’s comments against British-Pakistani men ‘racist’: Pakistan
News
A third of UK overseas aid spent internally to support refugees
HEADLINE STORY
EXCLUSIVE: Stop putting Asians in danger
News
UK to house 500 asylum seekers in barge on southern coast
Eastern Eye

Videos

Mrunal Thakur on Dhamaka, experience of working with Kartik Aaryan,…
Nushrratt Bharuccha on Chhorii, pressure of comparison with Lapachhapi, upcoming…
Abhimanyu Dassani on Meenakshi Sundareshwar, how his mom Bhagyashree reacted…
Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE

CORONA VIRUS DOWNING STREET BRIEFING
Barnie Choudhury - Easterneye

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW