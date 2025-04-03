Skip to content
India told to prepare for deadly rise in temperatures

Scientific research has found climate change is causing heatwaves to become longer, more frequent and more intense.

The country can expect more heatwave days this year

Eastern Eye
By Eastern EyeApr 03, 2025
INDIA can expect hotter-thanusual temperatures this summer with more heatwave days taking a toll on lives and livelihoods, the weather office warned.

The country is no stranger to scorching summers, but years of scientific research has found climate change is causing heatwaves to become longer, more frequent and more intense.

Summer in India lasts from April to June, when temperatures often soar past 45°C at the season’s peak. This year, the hot weather season will see “abovenormal” maximum temperatures over most parts of the country, the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) said in a forecast late on Monday (31).

The number of heatwave days, when abnormally high temperatures several degrees above the long-term average are recorded, will also increase.

“Up to 10 heatwave days or even more can be expected, especially over east India”, leading to heat stress, weather bureau boss Mrutyunjay Mohapatra told reporters. India usually experiences four to seven heatwave days between April and June.

Infants, the elderly, people with health problems and outdoor workers are particularly vulnerable to hotter temperatures. The resulting heat stress can cause symptoms ranging from dizziness and headaches to organ failure and death.

City dwellers surrounded by concrete, brick and other heatabsorbing surfaces also face an elevated risk.

Prolonged periods of extreme heat can also strain infrastructure such as power grids and transportation systems. The IMD said heat action plans must be devised to address those challenges.

“This includes providing access to cooling centres, issuing heat advisories, and implementing strategies to alleviate urban heat island effects in affected areas,” it said. India sweltered through its longest-ever heatwave last year, with temperatures regularly passing 45°C.

The World Health Organization (WHO) has calculated that heat kills a minimum of half a million people every year, but warns the real figure could be up to 30 times higher.

Airbus bets on Indian supply base to scale up production
Business

Airbus bets on Indian supply base to scale up production

Tower Hamlets secures funding to save domestic abuse support jobs
UK

Tower Hamlets secures funding to save domestic abuse support jobs

Ruby Gregory
Report reveals Birmingham’s doctors face racism and bullying
UK

Report reveals Birmingham’s doctors face racism and bullying

Gurdip Thandi
snow white 2025
Features

Disney’s CGI in 'Snow White' sparks backlash over Hollywood’s AI obsession and the death of movie magic​

Anant Ambani Walks 140 Km in Spiritual Tribute on 30th Birthday

Anant’s padyatra is a reflection of the larger cultural fabric of India

Getty

Anant Ambani embarks on a 140-kilometer spiritual journey on foot to celebrate 30th birthday

Anant Ambani, a director of Reliance Industries Limited and a prominent figure in Indian industry, has chosen a unique and spiritual way to mark his 30th birthday. As part of his celebrations, he is currently undertaking a padyatra—a traditional pilgrimage on foot—from Jamnagar to Dwarka, covering a distance of approximately 140 kilometres. The journey reflects his devotion to Lord Dwarkadhish, the presiding deity of the Dwarkadhish Temple in the city of Dwarka.

Anant began his journey from his family’s residence in Moti Khavdi, Jamnagar, and has been progressing steadily for the past five days. Walking an estimated 10-12 kilometres each night, he travels under the protection of Z+ security and local police, ensuring his safety during this significant journey. The padyatra is expected to take between seven to nine days in total, with plans to conclude at the Dwarkadhish Temple in time for his birthday on April 10.

China pledges to be a good friend and partner to Bangladesh

Xi Jinping

China pledges to be a good friend and partner to Bangladesh

THE Chinese president, Xi Jinping, last Friday (28) pledged deeper cooperation with his Bangladeshi counterpart Muhammad Yunus in a meeting that came as Dhaka seeks new friends to offset frosty ties with India.

Yunus took charge of Bangladesh last August after the toppling of former prime minister Sheikh Hasina, who fled to New Delhi after a student-led uprising.

Bangladesh’s interim government rejects calls to ban Sheikh Hasina’s Awami League

The interim government’s decision has come as a blow to the students still grieving the loss of comrades in last year’s protests

Bangladesh’s interim government rejects calls to ban Sheikh Hasina’s Awami League

BANGLADESH’S interim government said it has no plans to ban the political party of ousted prime minister Sheikh Hasina, putting it at odds with the student revolutionaries who overthrew her in an uprising last year.

Hasina’s Awami League was accused of extensive human rights abuses during her 15-year tenure, including a violent crackdown on last year’s protest movement that killed more than 800 people.

Mob ransacks Mumbai club after comedian Kunal Kamra mocks former chief minister

Kunal Kamra

Wikipedia

Mob ransacks Mumbai club after comedian Kunal Kamra mocks former chief minister

A MOB ransacked a club in Mumbai after a stand-up comedian ridiculed one of the city’s leading politicians from the stage, prompting a police investigation into the performer.

Kunal Kamra, one of India’s leading comics, is known for his acerbic commentary on Indian politics.

Elon Musk

X's legal challenge is its opposition to the Indian government’s "Sahyog portal"

Getty Images

Elon Musk’s X sues Indian government over allegations of censorship and IT Act misuse

Elon Musk’s X (formerly Twitter) has taken legal action against the Indian government, challenging its interpretation of the country’s Information Technology (IT) Act and accusing authorities of arbitrary censorship. The lawsuit, filed in the Karnataka High Court on March 20, 2025, reflects the ongoing tension between social media platforms and governments around the world over content regulation. The core of X's complaint revolves around the Indian government’s use of Section 79(3)(b) of the IT Act, which the company argues is being misused to bypass due legal processes and silence online expression.

This lawsuit not only highlights the conflict over free speech in India but also draws attention to the broader debate on government control versus platform accountability in the digital space.

