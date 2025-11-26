India slump to record defeat as South Africa wrap up series 2-0

SPINNER Simon Harmer took six wickets as South Africa beat India by 408 runs in the second Test on Wednesday to complete a 2-0 series win and hand the hosts their heaviest defeat by runs in Test cricket.

The result gave South Africa their first Test series win in India in 25 years. India were all out for 140 on day five in Guwahati while chasing 549.

The defeat was India’s fifth in seven home Tests after they were whitewashed 3-0 by New Zealand last year.

Harmer, 36, finished with 6-37 as South Africa sealed only their second Test series victory in India, the previous one coming in 2000 under Hansie Cronje.

"Winning a Test match and series in India is very special," said left-arm quick Marco Jansen, who picked 6-48 in India’s first innings after scoring 93.

Jansen, named player of the match, said: "Very well done to everyone for putting their hand up and making this happen."

India had lost the opening Test in Kolkata inside three days on a pitch with uneven bounce. South Africa then outplayed India with spin again on a batting-friendly track in the second Test.

Ravindra Jadeja made 54 before being stumped off Keshav Maharaj, who later took the final wicket of Mohammed Siraj, with Jansen completing a catch in the deep.

South Africa had declared their second innings on 260-5 on day four, setting India a record target, but India’s batting did not hold and they fell well short.

"Whether you're playing at home or away cricket demands that determination and the extra effort," said India captain Rishabh Pant.

"As a batting unit you need to capitalise on certain moments. As a team we didn't do that."

India had early luck when Jansen had Sai Sudharsan caught behind, but the delivery was ruled a no-ball with the batter on four. In the next over, Aiden Markram dropped Kuldeep Yadav at first slip off Harmer when he was on four.

The relief did not last, with Harmer bowling Kuldeep for five to start the day’s breakthroughs. Three balls later he dismissed Dhruv Jurel for two and later removed Pant for 13 as India slipped to 58-5.

The wickets kept falling on a surface where South Africa had scored 489 after choosing to bat. India replied with 201, giving South Africa a first-innings lead of 288. They chose not to enforce the follow-on.

Senuran Muthusamy top-scored for South Africa in the first innings with 109, his maiden Test hundred.

