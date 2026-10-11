Skip to content
Search

Latest Stories

Submit Guest Post

India's Cockroach movement leaders released as opposition vows fresh protests

Abhijeet Dipke and other leaders of the youth-led movement were released a day after thousands were detained in Delhi.

delhi-election-protest

Police officers detain demonstrators on October 11, 2026 in New Delhi, India.

(Photo by Ritesh Shukla/Getty Images)
Eastern Eye
By Eastern EyeOct 11, 2026
Eastern Eye

See Full Bio

THE leaders of India’s youth-led “Cockroach” movement were released on Sunday (11), a day after they were detained to stop a major protest in Delhi against the country’s election chief.

Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) founder Abhijeet Dipke and two other leaders were freed by an executive magistrate’s court, the group’s head lawyer, Ratna Singh, said on social media. She said they were released on condition that they commit “no breach of peace for one year”.

Dipke and fellow leaders Saurav Das and Ashutosh Ranka had been detained on board their flight from Mumbai before they could leave the aircraft on Saturday (10).

Soon after his release, Dipke attacked prime minister Narendra Modi on social media. “Modi, as PM, is an embarrassment to India,” he wrote. “Never has this country seen a bigger coward and bully.”

Activist and YouTuber Dhruv Rathee, who was detained at his home, was also released.

Thousands held as Delhi locked down

Saturday’s rally at Jantar Mantar in central Delhi was meant to be the high point of weeks of mobilisation. Protesters were demanding the resignation of chief election commissioner Gyanesh Kumar over a nationwide revision of voter lists.

Authorities sealed off the protest site and mounted a sweeping security operation across the capital. Mobile internet was suspended in the central business district, and dozens of metro stations were closed.

A home ministry official told Reuters more than 2,000 people were detained in Delhi, and local media reported about 400 detentions in Mumbai. The CJP put the number of people detained in the thousands. Police have not commented.

Metro stations reopened on Sunday under heavy security. There was no sign of a major gathering at Jantar Mantar, despite the CJP urging supporters to march there.

India’s Supreme Court was due to hear a petition in a special sitting on Sunday challenging Saturday’s closure of metro and train services.

Why the voter lists matter

Election authorities say the revision was designed to remove duplicate, deceased and fraudulent entries. Election Commission data show about 130 million entries were removed.

Critics say the process has disproportionately affected minorities, particularly Muslims, potentially benefiting Modi’s Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

Opposition parties also allege the deletions affected the results of recent state elections won by the BJP. The Election Commission rejects any wrongdoing and says eligible voters deleted in error can re-enrol.

From satire to street power

Dipke launched the CJP in May as a satirical online movement, and it has since gained millions of social media followers. In July, its protests over exam irregularities forced the resignation of India’s education minister, a rare climbdown by the Modi government.

Saturday’s detentions drew sharp criticism and accusations that the government was stifling dissent. The UN human rights office in Geneva called for the immediate and unconditional release of all those “arbitrarily detained” in Delhi.

India’s mission in Geneva had earlier dismissed UN concerns as an “unwarranted interference” in its internal affairs.

The CJP and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi have vowed to keep protesting. Gandhi said his party “and the youth of the country will once again take to the streets in large numbers” on Monday (12).

“The more Modi and his government crack down, the more the anger of Gen Z and students will grow,” he said.

(Agencies)

cockroach janta party protestcockroach janta partyabhijeet dipkedelhi protestindia protest
Add EasternEye As Your Trusted Source
preferred source on google news

Related News

Mauritius-uk-chagos
News

Mauritius threatens legal action against UK over stalled Chagos Islands deal

Yorkshire-Wildlife-Park
News

Man dies after tiger attack at Yorkshire Wildlife Park in Doncaster

saudi-arabia-attack
Trending

Two Bangladeshis among 12 killed in Riyadh airport strike

Jonathan Reynolds takes Northern England’s biggest trade mission to India
News

Jonathan Reynolds takes Northern England’s biggest trade mission to India

More For You

Trump
Trump said he was demanding these countries "come in and protect their own territory"
Getty Images

Trump’s Russian diesel deal sparks Ukraine backlash. Will it lower fuel prices?

  • Trump says Russia will supply millions of tonnes of diesel to US and global markets.
  • Zelensky condemned the deal as an investment in a war that should be ended.
  • Analysts question whether the additional supplies will significantly reduce fuel prices.

US President Donald Trump has struck a deal with Russia to bring diesel into American and global markets, drawing an angry response from Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, who warned that easing sanctions could help Moscow prolong its war against Ukraine.

Trump announced the agreement after a conversation with Russian President Vladimir Putin, saying Russia would immediately supply more than 300,000 tonnes of diesel, followed by another 500,000 tonnes in November and one million tonnes shortly afterwards.

Keep ReadingShow less