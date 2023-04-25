India rolls out Operation Kaveri to rescue its nationals from Sudan

Indian External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar confirmed that ships and aircraft are ready to transport the stranded individuals back to the country

India launches Operation Kaveri to evacuate Indian Nationals stranded in Sudan on Monday. (Photo: ANI)

By: Kimberly Rodrigues

In response to the unrest in Sudan, India launched ‘Operation Kaveri’ on Monday (24) to evacuate its citizens from the region.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar confirmed that Indian ships and aircraft are ready to transport the stranded individuals back to India.

In a tweet, he announced the start of the operation, stating that around 500 Indians have already arrived at Port Sudan, with more expected to follow.

“Our ships and aircraft are set to bring them back home. Committed to assist all our brethren in Sudan,” he said.

As part of its contingency measures to evacuate stranded Indians from Sudan, India announced on Sunday that it has stationed two transport aircraft from the IAF in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, and a naval vessel at a vital port in Sudan.

The Indian government had previously declared that it is prioritising the security of over 3,000 Indian nationals who are presently situated across Sudan.

For the past 11 days, Sudan has experienced a violent conflict between its army and a paramilitary group, resulting in an estimated death toll of 400 individuals.

(With inputs from PTI)