India reports record 27,114 Covid-19 cases in a day

INDIA’s Covid-19 tally increased to 820,916 on Saturday (11) with record 27,114 new cases reported in the last 24 hours. There are 283,407 active cases and 515,386 coronavirus cases have been cured or discharged from the hospital. The death toll due to the pandemic stands at 22,123.

The new cases have crossed the previous record of 26,506 that was registered on Friday (10).

The total recovery now stands at 62.7 per cent. A total of 19,873 new patients were cured in last 24 hours, said the health ministry.

Maharashtra is the worst affected state in the country with 238,461 cases. Out of the total cases in the state, 132,625 have recovered from the disease and 95,943 are still active. The state has reported a total of 9,893 deaths so far.

Tamil Nadu has reported 130,261 total cases of coronavirus and the death tally in the state has grown to 1,829. Out of the total cases in the state, 46,108 are active and 82,324 have recovered.

The national capital New Delhi is third in terms of total cases. The tally now stands at 109,140. The capital has registered 3,300 deaths, so far and 84,694 have recovered out of it.

According to sources a vaccine for Covid-19 could be available only by early next year.

Globally, the Covid-19 cases have increased to over 12 million and the death toll has reached over 550,000, as per the WHO. India is at the third position in terms of total number of cases.

The WHO has urged countries grappling with coronavirus to step up control measures, saying it is still possible to rein it in, as some countries clamped fresh restrictions on citizens.