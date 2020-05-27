India’s COVID-19 cases jump to 151,767

THE death toll due to COVID-19 rose to 4,337 and the total number of cases climbed to 1,51,767 in India on Wednesday (27). The country has reported 170 deaths and 6,387 new cases in the last 24 hours, the health ministry said

The number of active COVID-19 cases stands at 83,004, while 64,425 people have recovered and one patient has migrated, it said. The recovery rate is around 42.45 per cent, the health ministry said.

Of the 170 deaths reported since Tuesday (26) morning, 97 were in Maharashtra, 27 in Gujarat, 12 in Delhi, nine in Tamil Nadu, five each in Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh and West Bengal, three in Rajasthan and one each in Andhra Pradesh, Chandigarh, Haryana, Jammu and Kashmir, Kerala, Telangana and Uttarakhand.

Of the total 4,337 fatalities, Maharashtra tops the tally with 1,792 deaths followed by Gujarat with 915 deaths, Madhya Pradesh (305), Delhi (288), West Bengal (283), Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh with 170 each, Tamil Nadu with 127 and Andhra Pradesh and Telangana with 57 deaths each.

The death toll reached 44 in Karnataka and 40 in Punjab. Jammu and Kashmir has reported 24 fatalities due to the disease, Haryana 17 deaths while Bihar has registered 13 and Odisha has seven deaths. Kerala has reported six deaths, Himachal Pradesh five while Jharkhand, Uttarakhand, Chandigarh and Assam have recorded four deaths each so far. Meghalaya has reported one COVID-19 fatality so far, the ministry data said.

The highest number of confirmed cases in the country are from Maharashtra at 54,758 followed by Tamil Nadu at 17,728, Gujarat at 14,821, Delhi at 14,465, Rajasthan at 7,536, Madhya Pradesh at 7,024 and Uttar Pradesh at 6,548. The number of COVID-19 cases has gone up to 4,009 in West Bengal, 3,171 in Andhra Pradesh and 2,983 in Bihar.

It has risen to 2,283 in Karnataka, 2,106 in Punjab, 1,991 in Telangana, 1,759 in Jammu and Kashmir and 1,517 in Odisha. Haryana has reported 1,305 coronavirus infection cases so far, while Kerala has 963 cases.

A total of 616 people have been infected with the virus in Assam and 426 in Jharkhand. Uttarakhand has 401 cases, Chhattisgarh 361, Chandigarh 266, Himachal Pradesh 247, Tripura 207 and Goa has registered 67 cases so far.

Ladakh has reported 53 COVID-19 cases. Puducherry has 46 instances of infection, Manipur 39, while Andaman and Nicobar Islands has registered 33 coronavirus cases. Meghalaya has registered 15 cases. Nagaland has reported four instances of infection, Dadar and Nagar Haveli and Arunachal Pradesh have reported two cases each, while Mizoram and Sikkim have reported a case each till now.