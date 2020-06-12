India reports nearly 11,000 new Covid-19 cases, 400 deaths in a day

INDIA on Friday (12) became the fourth worst-hit nation by the Covid-19 pandemic as the country reported 10,965 new cases and 396 fresh deaths in the last 24 hours.

Now, the total number of coronavirus cases in the country stand at 297,535, the health ministry said. Coronavirus killed 8,498 people in India so far.

India overtook the UK to become the fourth worst-hit nation by the pandemic. The country’s total tally is behind only the US, Brazil and Russia.

Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu and Delhi — three worst-hit state by coronavirus pandemic — witnessed the highest spike in daily Covid-19 count on Friday.

Maharashtra recorded 152 deaths on Thursday (11) — highest number of fatalities in a day.

The number of active coronavirus patients in the country stood at 141,842. Over 49 per cent of the total coronavirus patients were recovered from the infection since the outbreak, the data shows.

Maharashtra’s Covid-19 count inched towards the grim milestone of 100,000-mark. At least 3,607 people had tested positive for the virus in last 24 hours, taking the Covid-19 count in the state to 97,648. Over 1,500 fresh cases were detected in Mumbai. The death toll in Maharashtra crossed 3,500-mark.

Tamil Nadu also registered a record hike in its daily coronavirus tally. At least 1,875 fresh cases were confirmed in last 24 hours. At 38,716, Tamil Nadu recorded the highest number Covid-19 patients after Maharashtra.

The coronavirus pandemic was on a rise in the national capital. Delhi recorded 1,877 new coronavirus cases in last 24 hours — highest in a single day. The count now is 34,687 cases.