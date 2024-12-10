Helpful healing wisdom

LAUNCHED in January 2024, the Healing Place podcast has been a journey of discovery, connection, and inspiration.
Over the past year, I have had the privilege of hosting 29 episodes featuring 30 incredible guests, each bringing unique perspectives and insights. The conversations and stories shared have been enriching, not only for listeners but also for me as a host.
One of the most striking aspects of Healing Place has been the timeless wisdom shared by guests. Covering a wide range of topics from osteopathy to trauma recovery, spiritual enlightenment to healthcare advocacy, their insights have offered profound lessons on the human experience.
These are some highlights from inspiring people:
Nadia Alibhai: The osteopath emphasised the importance of preventative care, comparing our bodies to cars that need regular maintenance to avoid breakdowns. Her reminder about the impact of smartphone overuse on neck and shoulder health encourages us to be mindful of our posture and scrolling habits.
Priesh Devji: The spiritual life coach offered a refreshing perspective on purpose, defining it as serving, loving, and giving. He encouraged us to embrace compassion as a new status symbol, reminding us of the sacredness and value of life.
Dr Rageshri Dhairyawan: The author of Unheard empowered us to advocate for our health and work toward a fairer healthcare system. Her call to amplify the voices of marginalised communities highlights the importance of collective action.
Dr Chintal Patel: The author of Dr Chintal’s Kitchen celebrated healthy eating and showed how nutritious meals can be prepared quickly with minimal effort, making healthy living accessible to everyone. Dr Venita Patel: An expert in child health, she rein[1]forced the interconnectedness of physical and emotional well-being. Her insight into addressing trauma as a foundation for lasting physical health changes is a vital reminder for us all.
Mira Manek: The author of Prajna highlighted the power of small, uplifting moments and encouraged us to inject positivity into our daily lives – a simple yet impactful strategy for enhancing well-being. Sweta Vikram: The author of a urged us to focus on the positives in our relation[1]ships, reminding us that no one is entirely good or bad. Her message encourages us to approach others with compassion and understanding.
Tulsi Vagjiani: A plane crash survivor, she shared a powerful message of self-acceptance, inspiring us with the liberating notion that we are enough as we are, without the need to exceed expectations.
Trish Adudu: The BBC Radio presenter shared a moving conversation about losing her mother, re[1]minding us of the importance of appreciating life’s small moments and cherishing our relationships.
My own daughter and father contributed to this year’s journey, offering insights into the value of di[1]verse experiences across generations. Other guests shared equally inspiring wisdom, showing that we can all learn from each other – perhaps the most im[1]portant lesson of all. As we step into the new year, let us carry forward these lessons of uplifting and in[1]spiring one another.
@itsmitamistry @healingplacepod