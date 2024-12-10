Skip to content
Search AI Powered
Human content, AI powered search.

Latest Stories

Helpful healing wisdom

Helpful healing wisdom
Learning life lessons from one another
Annu Suresh
By Annu SureshDec 10, 2024
Annu Suresh
See Full Bio

LAUNCHED in January 2024, the Healing Place podcast has been a journey of discovery, connection, and inspiration.

Over the past year, I have had the privilege of hosting 29 episodes featuring 30 incredible guests, each bringing unique perspectives and insights. The conversations and stories shared have been enriching, not only for listeners but also for me as a host.

One of the most striking aspects of Healing Place has been the timeless wisdom shared by guests. Covering a wide range of topics from osteopathy to trauma recovery, spiritual enlightenment to healthcare advocacy, their insights have offered profound lessons on the human experience.

These are some highlights from inspiring people:

 Nadia Alibhai: The osteopath emphasised the importance of preventative care, comparing our bodies to cars that need regular maintenance to avoid breakdowns. Her reminder about the impact of smartphone overuse on neck and shoulder health encourages us to be mindful of our posture and scrolling habits.

Priesh Devji: The spiritual life coach offered a refreshing perspective on purpose, defining it as serving, loving, and giving. He encouraged us to embrace compassion as a new status symbol, reminding us of the sacredness and value of life.

 Dr Rageshri Dhairyawan: The author of Unheard empowered us to advocate for our health and work toward a fairer healthcare system. Her call to amplify the voices of marginalised communities highlights the importance of collective action.

Dr Chintal Patel: The author of Dr Chintal’s Kitchen celebrated healthy eating and showed how nutritious meals can be prepared quickly with minimal effort, making healthy living accessible to everyone. Dr Venita Patel: An expert in child health, she rein[1]forced the interconnectedness of physical and emotional well-being. Her insight into addressing trauma as a foundation for lasting physical health changes is a vital reminder for us all.

 Mira Manek: The author of Prajna highlighted the power of small, uplifting moments and encouraged us to inject positivity into our daily lives – a simple yet impactful strategy for enhancing well-being. Sweta Vikram: The author of a urged us to focus on the positives in our relation[1]ships, reminding us that no one is entirely good or bad. Her message encourages us to approach others with compassion and understanding.

Tulsi Vagjiani: A plane crash survivor, she shared a powerful message of self-acceptance, inspiring us with the liberating notion that we are enough as we are, without the need to exceed expectations.

Trish Adudu: The BBC Radio presenter shared a moving conversation about losing her mother, re[1]minding us of the importance of appreciating life’s small moments and cherishing our relationships.

My own daughter and father contributed to this year’s journey, offering insights into the value of di[1]verse experiences across generations. Other guests shared equally inspiring wisdom, showing that we can all learn from each other – perhaps the most im[1]portant lesson of all. As we step into the new year, let us carry forward these lessons of uplifting and in[1]spiring one another.

@itsmitamistry @healingplacepod

Related News

Planning overhaul targets 1.5 million new homes
News

Planning overhaul targets 1.5 million new homes

Dangers of culture wars and how to defuse them
Column

Dangers of culture wars and how to defuse them

More For You

Coffee, a widely consumed beverage, has been associated with reduced risks of several conditions, including heart disease, cognitive decline, and chronic illnesses. (Photo: iStock)
Coffee, a widely consumed beverage, has been associated with reduced risks of several conditions, including heart disease, cognitive decline, and chronic illnesses. (Photo: iStock)

Coffee could extend healthy lifespan by nearly two years, study finds

DRINKING coffee may extend a person’s healthy lifespan by almost two years, according to a study published in the journal Ageing Research Reviews. The research, which reviewed previously published studies, concluded that moderate coffee consumption could correspond to an average increase in healthspan of 1.8 years.

Researchers from Portugal highlighted coffee’s potential in promoting a healthy lifestyle, especially as the global population continues to age. "We know that the world's population is ageing faster than ever, which is why it's increasingly important to explore dietary interventions which may allow people to not only live longer but also healthier lives," said Rodrigo Cunha from the University of Coimbra, who led the study.

Keep ReadingShow less
Focus on ultimate goal
Sadhguru

Focus on ultimate goal

A FUNDAMENTAL requirement for anybody who wishes to grow on the spiritual path is to create an undeviated flow of energy towards the one and only goal in life – to attain to the highest and not settle for anything less than that.

If there is a person who is capable of channelling himself without any break, he is a blessed one.

Keep ReadingShow less
Surviving a credit crunch Christmas
This Christmas, find joy in simple and meaningful celebrations.

Surviving a credit crunch Christmas

THE ongoing cost-of-living crisis means many families will have to scale back their Christmas celebrations this year.

However, having less money to spend does not mean losing the joy of the festive season. In fact, it can be a perfect opportunity to rediscover the true meaning of Christmas.

Keep ReadingShow less
Muslim leaders urge communities to prioritise winter vaccines

Muslim leaders urge communities to prioritise winter vaccines

THE UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) and the British Islamic Medical Association (BIMA) have urged members of the Muslim community to prioritise their flu and Covid vaccinations to strengthen their immunity against winter viruses.

People eligible for Covid vaccinations are encouraged to book their jabs before the NHS online booking system closes on 20 December.

Keep ReadingShow less
Dr Amir Khan, supporting the campaign, says quick access to specialist treatment can save lives and reduce long-term disability.
Dr Amir Khan, supporting the campaign, says quick access to specialist treatment can save lives and reduce long-term disability.

NHS urges public to act fast on stroke symptoms

THE NHS has launched a campaign to raise awareness about stroke symptoms and the importance of acting quickly.

Strokes are a leading cause of death in the UK, with 38,000 fatalities annually.

Keep ReadingShow less
© Copyright 2024 Garavi Gujarat Publications Ltd & Garavi Gujarat Publications