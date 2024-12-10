  • Tuesday, December 10, 2024
Coffee could extend healthy lifespan by nearly two years, study finds

Coffee, a widely consumed beverage, has been associated with reduced risks of several conditions, including heart disease, cognitive decline, and chronic illnesses. (Photo: iStock)

By: Vivek Mishra

DRINKING coffee may extend a person’s healthy lifespan by almost two years, according to a study published in the journal Ageing Research Reviews. The research, which reviewed previously published studies, concluded that moderate coffee consumption could correspond to an average increase in healthspan of 1.8 years.

Researchers from Portugal highlighted coffee’s potential in promoting a healthy lifestyle, especially as the global population continues to age. “We know that the world’s population is ageing faster than ever, which is why it’s increasingly important to explore dietary interventions which may allow people to not only live longer but also healthier lives,” said Rodrigo Cunha from the University of Coimbra, who led the study.

Coffee, a widely consumed beverage, has been associated with reduced risks of several conditions, including heart disease, cognitive decline, and chronic illnesses. While often linked to caffeine, coffee also contains over 2,000 bioactive compounds, many of which offer antioxidant and anti-inflammatory benefits, reduce neuroinflammation, and regulate insulin sensitivity. “Our review underlines the role regular, moderate coffee consumption can play in mediating against the biological mechanisms which naturally slow or fail as we get older—triggering a range of potential health issues and comorbidities,” Cunha explained.

The study also noted that while nutritional “anti-ageing” interventions often show gender-specific effects, coffee’s benefits related to ageing were observed in both men and women. Researchers specifically examined studies that investigated coffee’s impact on biological processes linked to ageing, such as genomic instability and cell mutations.

Although older adults are traditionally advised to limit coffee intake, the researchers called for a reassessment of clinical guidelines. “Traditional clinical recommendations have at times overlooked coffee’s role in healthy ageing, but with a strong research base around how regular consumption can potentially reduce some of the most chronic diseases facing society, it is likely time to re-evaluate these,” Cunha said.

The researchers acknowledged that the exact mechanisms through which coffee contributes to healthier ageing remain unclear, suggesting that future studies could explore this further.

(With inputs from PTI)

