Shell executive Parminder Kohli to lead UK's Office for Investment

Parminder Kohli will become CEO of the Office for Investment on October 1.

He joins from Shell, where he currently serves as Chair of Shell UK.

The appointment comes as the government seeks to attract more investment and boost economic growth.

The UK government has appointed Parminder Kohli, a senior Shell executive with nearly three decades of industry experience, as the next Chief Executive Officer of the Office for Investment (OFI), placing a private-sector leader at the centre of its efforts to attract investment and drive economic growth.

Kohli, who currently serves as Chair of Shell UK and Executive Vice President for Sustainability and Carbon, will take up the role on October 1. His appointment comes as the Office for Investment enters a new phase focused on securing investment, supporting innovation and strengthening the UK's position as a destination for global capital.

The Office for Investment, which works across government to attract major domestic and international investment projects, is expected to play a key role in delivering the government's wider growth agenda. Kohli will be responsible for setting the organisation's strategic direction and deepening engagement with investors, businesses and government departments.

From energy giant to government investment role

Kohli brings more than 20 years of experience from Shell, where he has held a range of leadership positions spanning strategy, operations and commercial business divisions. In recent years, he has overseen sustainability and carbon initiatives while also serving as Chair of Shell UK.

Beyond the corporate world, he was appointed as a Social Mobility Commissioner by the UK government in 2022 and has been recognised for his work on inclusion and leadership.

The appointment signals a continued effort by ministers to bring more private-sector expertise into public institutions tasked with delivering economic priorities. Business Secretary Peter Kyle reportedly described Kohli's experience as valuable at a time when attracting investment remains central to the government's growth plans.

The leadership change follows a period of restructuring within the Office for Investment. Director General Ceri Smith reportedly said the organisation had undergone significant transformation over the past 15 months and was now looking for a leader with strong commercial experience and a public-facing profile to guide its next stage of development.

Commenting on his appointment, Kohli reportedly said the UK's strengths in innovation, talent and enterprise make it an attractive destination for investors. He added that he looked forward to working with businesses and government partners to support investment, job creation and economic opportunity across the country.

His arrival comes as governments worldwide compete more aggressively for international investment, particularly in sectors such as advanced manufacturing, clean energy, technology and infrastructure. Whether Kohli's extensive experience in one of the world's largest energy companies translates into greater investment wins for the UK will become clearer after he takes office in October.