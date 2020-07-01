India reports 507 Covid-19 deaths in a day; its highest so far

INDIA reported the highest single-day Covid-19 deaths at 507 on Wednesday (1) and fresh cases stand at 18,653. The total number of cases in the country jumped to 585,493 with 17,400 deaths.

Maharashtra, Delhi and Tamil Nadu accounting for over 70 per cent of the fatalities, according to the health ministry. For the fifth consecutive day that coronavirus infections have increased by more than 18,000. The country has seen a surge of 394,958 infections from June 1 till date.

The number of active cases stands at 220,114, while 347,978 people have recovered, and one patient has migrated, the data said.

Of the 507 deaths reported in the last 24 hours, 245 are from Maharashtra, 62 from Delhi, 60 from Tamil Nadu, 25 from Uttar Pradesh, 20 from Karnataka, 19 from Gujarat, 15 from West Bengal, eight each from Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan, seven each from Telangana and Andhra Pradesh, six each from Jammu and Kashmir and Punjab, five from Bihar, four from Haryana, two each from Kerala, Odisha, Puducherry and Uttarakhand and one each in Assam and Himachal Pradesh.

The country had recorded a massive spike of 2,003 deaths on June 17 following a data reconciliation exercise carried out by states and UTs which brought to the fore large number of fatalities previously reported in Maharashtra and Delhi which were not attributed to Covid-19.

According to the ICMR, a cumulative total of 8,826,585 samples have been tested up to June 30, with 217,931 samples being tested on Tuesday (30).

Of the total 17,400 deaths reported so far, Maharashtra accounted for the highest 7,855 fatalities followed by Delhi with 2,742 deaths, Gujarat with 1,846, Tamil Nadu with 1,201, Uttar Pradesh with 697, West Bengal with 668, Madhya Pradesh with 572, Rajasthan with 413 and Telangana with 260 deaths.

Maharashtra has reported the highest number of cases at 174,761, followed by Tamil Nadu at 90,167, Delhi at 87,360, Gujarat at 32,557, Uttar Pradesh at 23,492, West Bengal at 18,559 and Rajasthan at 18,014 according to the ministry data. The number of COVID-19 cases has gone up to 16,339 in Telangana, 15,242 in Karnataka, 14,595 in Andhra Pradesh, 14,548 in Haryana, and 13,593 in Madhya Pradesh.

It has risen to 10,043 in Bihar, 8,227 in Assam, 7,497 in Jammu and Kashmir and 7,065 in Odisha. Punjab has reported 5,568 novel coronavirus infections so far, while Kerala has 4,442 cases.