India records biggest single-day jump in Covid-19 cases at 11,458

INDIA reported its biggest single-day jump in Covid-19 cases on Saturday (13), adding 11,458 confirmed infections and taking total count to 308,993,, according to data from the health ministry.

The death toll rose to 8,884 with 386 new fatalities, it said. The country has 145,779 active cases while 154,329 people have recovered and one patient has migrated.

India is the fourth-worst affected country in the world, having surpassed the UK on Friday (12), with cases steadily increasingly despite a nationwide lockdown that began in late March and has since been loosened.

Confirmed cases in the worst-hit western state of Maharashtra moved past the 100,000 mark, data showed on Saturday. The national capital New Delhi, where the health system has also been reeling, saw more than 2,000 new cases.

Despite the rising case load, the recovery rate of patients was improving, with more than 147,000 people having been cured, the government said.

Of the 386 new deaths reported by the ministry, 129 were in Delhi, 127 in Maharashtra, 30 in Gujarat, 20 in Uttar Pradesh, 18 in Tamil Nadu, 9 each in West Bengal, Telangana and Madhya Pradesh, seven each in Karnataka and Rajasthan, six each in Haryana and Uttarakhand, four in Punjab, two in Assam, one each in Kerala, Jammu and Kashmir and Odisha.