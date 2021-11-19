Website Logo
  Saturday, November 20, 2021
India received $87bn in remittances this year

By: Pramod Thomas

INDIA received $87 billion in remittances in 2021 with the US being the biggest source, accounting for over 20 per cent of these funds, according to the World Bank.

India is followed by China, Mexico, the Philippines, and Egypt, the Washington-based global lender said in its report.

In India, remittances are projected to grow three per cent in 2022 to $ 89.6bn, reflecting a drop in overall migrant stock, as a large proportion of returnees from the Arab countries await return, it said.

“Flows to India (the world’s largest recipient of remittances) are expected to reach $ 87 billion, a gain of 4.6 per cent — with the severity of Covid-19 caseloads and deaths during the second quarter (well above the global average) playing a prominent role in drawing altruistic flows (including for the purchase of oxygen tanks) to the country,” the World Bank report stated.

Remittances to low- and middle-income countries are projected to have grown a strong 7.3 per cent to reach $589 billion in 2021, the bank said.

This return to growth is more robust than earlier estimates and follows the resilience of flows in 2020 when remittances declined by only 1.7 per cent despite a severe global recession due to Covid-19, according to estimates from the World Bank’s migration and development brief.

“Remittance flows from migrants have greatly complemented government cash transfer programs to support families suffering economic hardships during the Covid-19 crisis.

“Facilitating the flow of remittances to provide relief to strained household budgets should be a key component of government policies to support a global recovery from the pandemic,” said Michal Rutkowski, World Bank global director for social protection and jobs.

India had received over $ 83 billion in remittances in 2020.

Eastern Eye

India received $87bn in remittances this year
