India observes one-day mourning for former Qatari Emir Sheikh Hamad

INDIA observed a one-day national mourning on Monday following the death of former Emir of Qatar Sheikh Hamad bin Khalifa Al-Thani, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi paying tribute to him as a "visionary leader" and a "true friend".
Sheikh Hamad, known as the Father Emir of Qatar, died on Monday aged 74. He ruled Qatar from 1995 to 2013 and is credited with leading the country's socio-economic development. He also played a key role in strengthening ties between India and Qatar.
“We feel profound sadness at the death of the Father Emir of the State of Qatar Sheikh Hamad bin Khalifa Al Thani,” PM Modi said on social media.
“He was a visionary leader who guided Qatar to great levels of development and prosperity. We also remember him as a true friend whom I had the honour of meeting during my last visit to Qatar in February 2024,” he said.
The prime minister extended his “sincerest condolences” to the Emir of Qatar, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, the royal family and the people of Qatar on the demise of Sheikh Hamad.
Sheikh Hamad handed over power to his son, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, in 2013. Sheikh Tamim is the current Emir of Qatar.
The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said the government declared a one-day national mourning on Monday as a mark of respect for Sheikh Hamad.
“The national flag will be flown at half-mast on the day of mourning throughout India on all buildings where it is flown regularly and there will be no official entertainment on the day,” the ministry said in a statement.
India's Parliamentary and Minority Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju is expected to visit Qatar “shortly” to convey condolences on behalf of the government of India to the State of Qatar, the MEA said.
Qatar has already announced a four-day public mourning for the late Father Emir.
People familiar with India-Qatar ties recalled that the Father Emir was a “great friend” of India and that the number of Indians living in Qatar grew substantially during his tenure.
As Emir, he visited India in 1999, 2005 and 2012. Besides his official visits, he also made several personal visits to India.
His close ties with India were also reflected in his interactions with visiting Indian leaders, most recently PM Modi during his visit to Qatar in February 2024. External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar also met him in December 2020.
Former UK minister and Conservative peer Lord Tariq Ahmad of Wimbledon also paid tribute to Sheikh Hamad.
In a post on X, he extended his condolences to Qatar's Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, the Al Thani family and the people of Qatar following the death of the Father Emir.
Lord Ahmad described Sheikh Hamad as "a towering statesman" whose "visionary leadership and unwavering dedication fundamentally transformed Qatar, charting a course that built the modern, prosperous, and successful nation we see today."
He said Sheikh Hamad's "remarkable legacy of progress, education, and global diplomacy will forever remain a beacon for the region and the wider world", adding that he "did not merely lead; he inspired a generation and carved out an enduring place for Qatar on the international stage."
Lord Ahmad also said his thoughts and prayers were with Sheikh Tamim, the Al Thani family and the people of Qatar during what he described as "this moment of immense national grief".
(With inputs from agencies)