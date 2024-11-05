India proposes Ahmedabad as host city in 2036 Olympics bid

Indian prime minister Narendra Modi had previously announced his government’s interest in hosting the Olympics, mentioning it last year as a significant national goal.

India will likely face competition from other countries, including Saudi Arabia, Qatar, and Turkey, which are also positioning themselves as potential hosts. (Photo: Getty Images)

By: EasternEye

THE INDIAN Olympic Association (IOA) has formally submitted a ‘Letter of Intent’ to host the 2036 Olympic and Paralympic Games, marking India’s first official step towards bringing the Games to the country.

This letter, submitted to the International Olympic Committee’s (IOC) Future Host Commission, outlines India’s ambition to host the global event.

A source from the sports ministry confirmed to PTI that the letter was submitted on 1 October.

“This monumental opportunity could bring substantial benefits, fostering economic growth, social progress, and youth empowerment across the country,” the source said.

Indian prime minister Narendra Modi had previously announced his government’s interest in hosting the Olympics, mentioning it last year as a significant national goal.

The IOC is not expected to make a decision on the host nation until after the IOC elections next year.

India will likely face competition from other countries, including Saudi Arabia, Qatar, and Turkey, which are also positioning themselves as potential hosts.

IOC President Thomas Bach has expressed support for India’s bid, with Ahmedabad currently being considered the primary choice for the host city. The last major multi-sport event held in India was the 2010 Commonwealth Games.

India’s top sports administrators, including IOA President PT Usha, visited the Paris Olympics earlier this year to advocate for the bid. If successful, India plans to propose the inclusion of traditional sports such as yoga, kho kho, and kabaddi.

The Sports Authority of India’s Mission Olympic Cell (MOC) has already provided a detailed report to the sports minister, Mansukh Mandaviya, outlining essential measures for a successful bid. The report highlights six sports, including chess, T20 cricket, and squash, for potential inclusion in the Games.

However, the IOA is currently dealing with internal disagreements. The association’s Executive Council has resisted ratifying the appointment of Raghuram Iyer as CEO, a position supported by PT Usha.

(With inputs from PTI)