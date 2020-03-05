India may face “isolation from the world of Islam”, warns Iran’s Supreme Leader

IRANIAN Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei on Thursday (5) urged India to “confront extremist Hindus” and “stop the massacre of Muslims” over Delhi riots.

He cautioned that the country should protect muslims “to prevent isolation from the world of Islam”.

“The hearts of Muslims all over the world are grieving over the massacre of Muslims in India. The govt of India should confront extremist Hindus & their parties & stop the massacre of Muslims in order to prevent India’s isolation from the world of Islam,” Khamenei said in a tweet with the hashtag IndianMuslimslnDanger.

The hearts of Muslims all over the world are grieving over the massacre of Muslims in India. The govt of India should confront extremist Hindus & their parties & stop the massacre of Muslims in order to prevent India’s isolation from the world of Islam.#IndianMuslimslnDanger — Khamenei.ir (@khamenei_ir) March 5, 2020

His remarks came just days after New Delhi rebuked Iran’s foreign minister for commenting on the same issue.

“Iran condemns the wave of organized violence against Indian Muslims,” Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif tweeted on Monday, in response to which New Delhi summoned the Islamic Republic’s ambassador and lodged a protest.

Iran this week has thrice criticised the Modi government’s handling of the Delhi riots.

Adverse comments have also come from the British Parliament, the Indonesian government and federal panels of the US Congress.

Earlier this week, the office of the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights said it intended to approach India’s Supreme Court about the citizenship law.

However, India responded that such comments are unhelpful at a time when the government is doing its best to restore normalcy.