INDIA launches in-flight wi-fi service; Vistara to offer first

It is good news for Flyers on Indian skies. Tata group’s NELCO has launched Aero In-Flight Communication (IFC) services on Wednesday (19) in partnership with Panasonic Avionics.

International aircraft, as well as domestic airlines flying over India, can now offer broadband internet services to its passengers on board.

The Aero IFC services will enable seamless at-home and in-office experience in the skies for airline passengers.

Reports said that Air Vistara will be the first to offer the in-flight broadband service in the country on certain international routes by March-end.

The service will commence after the induction of Dreamliners and Airbus 321 planes, a senior official said.

“Nelco is the first Indian company to provide this service in the country, marking the beginning of a new era of wi-fi on aircraft in Indian skies,” a press statement said.

P J Nath, the MD and CEO of NELCO, said, “We foresee a great opportunity for growth in the IFC services in the country in the coming years and intend to be a leader in this market.”

“Becoming the first satellite communications provider to offer services over India is a major milestone for Panasonic,” said Ken Sain, Chief Executive Officer of Panasonic Avionics Corporation.

“We are delighted to be partnering with NELCO and are proud to offer our valued customers the ability to change the way people stay connected in-flight, at sea and in remote locations around the world.”

Aviation experts said that Aero IFC services will help companies to offer enhanced passenger experience, drive passenger loyalty, open up additional onboard revenue streams and optimise flight operations.