India men’s and women’s teams win Kho Kho World Cup

India-Kho-Kho-World-Cup
By Eastern EyeJan 20, 2025
THE INDIAN men’s kho kho team secured the inaugural Kho Kho World Cup title by defeating Nepal 54-36 in the final on Sunday.

The victory came shortly after the Indian women’s team also emerged victorious in their final, beating Nepal with a commanding scoreline of 78-40.

This was the first edition of the Kho Kho World Cup, organised with the backing of the Indian Olympic Association (IOA). The tournament featured 20 men’s and 19 women’s teams.

In the men’s final, India’s captain Pratik Waikar and standout player Ramji Kashyap led from the front. India attacked first, with Ramji Kashyap’s sky dive dismissing Nepal’s Suraj Pujara and Suyash Gargate touching Bharat Sahu to secure 10 points within the first four minutes. India’s aggressive approach ensured a 26-0 lead by the end of Turn 1.

Nepal managed to reduce the gap during Turn 2, with contributions from Janak Chand and Suraj Pujara, but India still held a 26-18 advantage going into the second half.

In Turn 3, the Indian team, led by Pratik Waikar and supported by Ramji Kashyap and Aditya Ganpule, extended the lead to 54-18.

Despite Nepal’s efforts in the final turn, the Indian defence, led by Waikar, Sachin Bhargo, Mehul, and Suman Barman, held firm to secure the title.

The Indian men’s team dominated the tournament from the group stages, defeating Brazil, Peru, and Bhutan. They overcame Bangladesh in the quarterfinals and South Africa in the semifinals to reach the final.

In the women’s final, India took early control after Nepal won the toss and chose to defend. Quick points and a double from captain Priyanka Ingle helped India to a 34-0 lead by the end of Turn 1.

While Nepal reduced the deficit to 35-24 in Turn 2, India regained dominance in Turn 3, eliminating six batches of defenders to take a 73-24 lead.

Strong defensive play in the final turn sealed the win for India.

The Indian women’s team also went unbeaten throughout the tournament, defeating Bangladesh and South Africa in the knockout stages after topping Group A.

Indian prime minister Narendra Modi congratulated both teams on their victories. In a post on X, he praised the women’s team for their “unparalleled skill, determination, and teamwork,” and expressed hope that the triumph would inspire more youngsters to pursue the sport.


In another post, he lauded the men’s team, describing their grit and dedication as commendable, and noted that the victory would help popularise Kho Kho among the youth.

(With inputs from PTI)

