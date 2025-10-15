British Indian charity to build £1.1m India Gardens complex in west London

A BRITISH Indian charity is building a sports and community complex in west London to strengthen local cul­tural ties. The project, known as the India Gardens Sports and Commu­nity Complex, is being developed by Shree Kutch Leva Patel Community (SKLPC) UK and is scheduled to open in June 2027, a statement said.

The 18-acre site in Northolt, valued at £1.1 million, has been designed as a modern hub for education, sport and social activities.

Approved by the Ealing council in 2018, it is one of the largest community-led developments of its kind in the area.

Once complete, India Gardens will provide 34,000 sq ft of internal facili­ties, including a cricket pavilion, sports hall, nursery, members’ lounge and multi-purpose spaces for weddings, exhibitions and cultural gatherings, the statement added. Outdoor areas will feature landscaped gardens, walk­ing routes and sports fields.

SKLPC UK said the centre will serve both its 25,000 members from London and beyond, and it will also open its doors to schools, clubs and residents.

It described India Gardens as “a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity” to cel­ebrate shared roots, while creating a space for learning and recreation.

Founded in 1972 by members of the Kutch Leva Patel community, SKLPC UK began as a group of migrants who met to preserve their traditions and mutual support networks.

The organisation opened its first Samaj Hall in West Hendon in 1980 and now operates centres in Bolton, Oldham, Cardiff and London. Over the decades, SKLPC UK has combined cul­tural work with philanthropy, raising more than £1.75m for disaster relief and charitable causes, including more than £1m for victims of the 2001 Bhuj earthquake in Gujarat. It continues to promote education and welfare initia­tives such as its Saturday school and the Vadil Sammelan, launched in 2024 to support senior citizens.

The India Gardens project symbol­ises its commitment to community service and intergeneration engage­ment in Britain, the charity said.