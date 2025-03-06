Skip to content
Search

Latest Stories

India’s GDP ticks up 6.2 per cent on increased spending last quarter

Policymakers optimistic as growth outpaces global peers

India’s GDP ticks up 6.2 per cent on increased spending last quarter

Decreased urban consumption and reduced government spending have dampened economic activity over the last few quarters

Eastern Eye
By Eastern EyeMar 06, 2025
Eastern Eye

See Full Bio

INDIA’S economy expanded a little more than six per cent in the December quarter, official data showed last Friday (28), marking an uptick from the previous quarter as the country prepares for the fallout of US president Donald Trump’s protectionist trade policies.

The figures – an increase from the July-September period – will likely be welcomed by policymakers in the world’s fifth-largest economy, which has been grappling with unexpectedly sluggish growth in the face of potential US tariffs.

Data from India’s statistics ministry showed that gross domestic product (GDP) grew 6.2 per cent in the three months to December on increased government and consumer spending, when compared to the same period last year, largely matching analyst expectations.

The reading also comes well above the revised 5.6 percent year-on-year growth recorded in the previous quarter.

India also slightly revised upwards its growth projection for the fiscal year through March 2025 to 6.5 per cent, from an earlier forecast of 6.4 per cent.

Chief economic adviser, V Anantha Nageswaran, told a press briefing that the latest projections reaffirmed that India’s growth rate “continues to stand out among peer groups both in advanced and developing economies”.

But the December quarter’s growth remains below the eight per cent pace that experts say India needs to create enough well-paying jobs and generate economic prosperity.

Analysts said the road ahead may be tough. “To achieve the 6.5 per cent growth target for this fiscal year, we will need to see a little over seven per cent-plus growth in the March quarter,” said Teresa John of Nirmal Bang Institutional Equities.

“To me, this doesn’t seem easily achievable and appears to be a high ask rate,” she said.

Muted urban consumption and lower government spending have taken a toll on economic activity over the last few quarters.

The slowdown prompted the government to deliver $12 billion (£9.4bn) in income tax cuts and the central bank to cut interest rates for the first time in nearly five years.

“The economy is still fairly soft by India’s recent standards,” Harry Chambers of Capital Economics said, but with “policy now decisively turning more supportive, economic growth should pick up further over the coming quarters”.

Analysts at Nomura have flagged that India’s relatively higher tariff rates and its trade surplus with the US place it at risk of reciprocal tariffs.

While details regarding Trump’s ‘eye-for-eye’ tariff plans are still unclear, estimates by SBI Research suggest India’s GDP could see a 50 basis point hit if the United States slapped a 20 per cent flat tariff on the country’s exports.

New Delhi has been quick to respond so far, preemptively cutting tariffs on products including high-end motorcycles and bourbon whisky.

India’s prime minister Narendra Modi’s visit to the US last month saw both countries announce plans to negotiate the “first tranche” of a trade agreement by autumn this year.

indian economyreciprocal tariffsindia gdp

Related News

Picture This Team
Entertainment

Exclusive interview with the 'Picture This' team: A cosy rom-com celebrating love, culture & chaos!

Indian food tours in the UK
Food

Top 5 Indian food tours in the UK

London Court Sentences Chinese Student for Drugging & Rape
News

London court convicts Chinese student of drugging, raping women

Sadiq Khan: ‘I’m a grumpy so and so in Ramadan’
News

Sadiq Khan: ‘I’m a grumpy so and so in Ramadan’

Noah Vickers

More For You

India, EU set December deadline for free trade deal

Ursula von der Leyen with Narendra Modi

India, EU set December deadline for free trade deal

INDIA and the European Union agreed last Friday (28) to finalise a free trade deal by the end of the year, marking their first commitment to a deadline after years of talks. This move comes as both sides seek to soften the impact of tariff increases from the United States.

The announcement was made by European Commission president, Ursula von der Leyen, on a two-day visit to India, and India’s prime minister, Narendra Modi, at a joint press conference.

Keep ReadingShow less
Inflation and investment on agenda at Lohana event

The annual LINK business dinner at Dhamecha Lohana Centre, south Harrow

Inflation and investment on agenda at Lohana event

THE Lohana Community North London (LCNL) held its annual LINK business and professionals black tie dinner at the Dhamecha Lohana Centre in south Harrow last week.

Former BBC presenter and comedian Tommy Sandhu hosted the event which brought together professionals from various industries.

Keep ReadingShow less
Donald Trump

Trump signed an executive order increasing a previously imposed 10 per cent tariff on Chinese goods to 20 per cent, the White House said on Monday. (Photo: Getty Images)

Global markets slide amid escalating US-China tariffs

MARKETS fell sharply on Tuesday as trade war fears resurfaced after China announced new tariffs on US imports in response to President Donald Trump's latest levies.

China said it would impose tariffs of 10 and 15 per cent on a range of US agricultural imports in retaliation.

Keep ReadingShow less
Mortgage lending rises to highest since September 2022

Lending rose to £4.207 billion in January from £3.343 bn in December. (Representational image: Getty)

Mortgage lending rises to highest since September 2022

NET mortgage lending in Britain increased in January to its highest level since September 2022, while mortgage approvals declined slightly but remained above expectations, according to Bank of England data released on Monday.

Lending rose to £4.207 billion in January from £3.343 bn in December. This was the highest level since September 2022, when financial market turmoil followed the economic plans of then-prime minister Liz Truss. The figure was also higher than the £3.55 bn forecast in a Reuters poll.

Keep ReadingShow less
Paytm

The company clarified that these violations relate to a period before the two firms became its subsidiaries. (Photo: Reuters)

India's Paytm receives notice from financial crime agency over violations

PAYTM-owner One97 Communications has received a show cause notice from India’s financial crime agency for alleged violations of the Foreign Exchange Management Act (FEMA) related to the acquisition of two subsidiaries.

In an exchange filing, Paytm stated that the Enforcement Directorate (ED) issued the notice on February 28, citing contraventions between 2015 and 2019 linked to the acquisition of Little Internet Private Limited (LIPL) and Nearbuy India Private Limited (NIPL).

Keep ReadingShow less
© Copyright 2025 Garavi Gujarat Publications Ltd & Asian Media Group USA Inc